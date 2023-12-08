Pupils from Moira Primary and Dromore Central recently competed in the second round of the Flahavan’s Primary School Cross Country League.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second round took place at Lurgan park, with pupils hoping to qualify for the final, set to take place on Friday 23rd February 2024 at Mallusk Playing Fields.

The second girls race of the day saw Rachel Holland and Sarah Holland from Moira Primary School place first and second respectively, followed by Alanna Matthews from Christian Brothers’ Primary School, Armagh in third place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first boys race of the day, Charlie McCracken from Drumadonnell Primary School, Banbridge gained the top spot, followed by Mikolaj Matyjas from Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan in second place and Jack Paisley from Hardy Memorial Primary School, Richhill in third.

Moira Primary School pupils Sarah Holland in 2nd place, Rachel Holland in 1st place and Alanna Matthews from Christian Brothers’ Primary School, Armagh in 3rd place in the second girls’ race at the second round of the 2023-2024 Flahavan’s Athletics NI Primary School Cross Country League which took place at Lurgan Park. Pic credit: Morrow Communications

The second boys race saw Finn O’Hara from Gaelscoil Phádraig Naofa, Crossmaglen take first place, with James Delaney from Christian Brothers’ Primary School, Armagh in close second, and Adam Shields, also from Gaelscoil Phádraig Naofa, Crossmaglen in third.

It was a clean sweep for pupils from Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan in the first girls race as sisters Lucia and Bella McMullen placed in first and second place, followed by Hannah Mooney in third.

The pupils have also been competing in team races to collect points for their school.

Advertisement

Advertisement