Young athletes triumph in Primary School Cross Country League
The second round took place at Lurgan park, with pupils hoping to qualify for the final, set to take place on Friday 23rd February 2024 at Mallusk Playing Fields.
The second girls race of the day saw Rachel Holland and Sarah Holland from Moira Primary School place first and second respectively, followed by Alanna Matthews from Christian Brothers’ Primary School, Armagh in third place.
In the first boys race of the day, Charlie McCracken from Drumadonnell Primary School, Banbridge gained the top spot, followed by Mikolaj Matyjas from Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan in second place and Jack Paisley from Hardy Memorial Primary School, Richhill in third.
The second boys race saw Finn O’Hara from Gaelscoil Phádraig Naofa, Crossmaglen take first place, with James Delaney from Christian Brothers’ Primary School, Armagh in close second, and Adam Shields, also from Gaelscoil Phádraig Naofa, Crossmaglen in third.
It was a clean sweep for pupils from Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan in the first girls race as sisters Lucia and Bella McMullen placed in first and second place, followed by Hannah Mooney in third.
The pupils have also been competing in team races to collect points for their school.
The top three schools in the boy’s first team race were Kings Park Primary School, Lurgan, Drumadonnell Primary School, Banbridge and Dromore Central Primary School, whilst in the second boys’ team race the top three schools were Gaelscoil Phádraig Naofa, Crossmaglen, Christian Brothers’ Primary School, Armagh and St Francis’ Primary School, Lurgan.