Young people encouraged to get active with Causeway Coast and Glens Council’s Easter Sports Camps
Participants can look forward to a series of fun-filled camps over the Easter school holidays, featuring football, hockey, cricket, rugby and multi-sports (football, GAA, basketball). Developed by Council’s Sport & Wellbeing Development Unit, the programme runs from Wednesday, April 3 to Friday, April 5.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “We are delighted to introduce a Borough-wide Easter Sports Camps Programme, giving our young people the opportunity to enjoy fantastic activities from Ballycastle to Ballymoney and Coleraine to Limavady and Dungiven.
"I would encourage all young people to take part in the programme and enjoy the many benefits associated with getting active.”
Sports Development Manager, John Fall added: “I’m really excited about the variety of sports on offer. This year’s programme demonstrates an innovative approach to sport and activity delivery. Our sports camps are developed with young people in mind and offer exceptional coaching and supervision with lots of emphasis on having fun.”
Bookings for the Easter Sports Camp can also be made via the telephone or by calling in person into Coleraine Leisure Centre (028 7034 7202), Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney (28 2766 0260) or Roe Valley Leisure Centre in Limavady (028 7776 4009). Each sports coaching camp costs £25.