Participants can look forward to a series of fun-filled camps over the Easter school holidays, featuring football, hockey, cricket, rugby and multi-sports (football, GAA, basketball). Developed by Council’s Sport & Wellbeing Development Unit, the programme runs from Wednesday, April 3 to Friday, April 5.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “We are delighted to introduce a Borough-wide Easter Sports Camps Programme, giving our young people the opportunity to enjoy fantastic activities from Ballycastle to Ballymoney and Coleraine to Limavady and Dungiven.

"I would encourage all young people to take part in the programme and enjoy the many benefits associated with getting active.”

Young people encouraged to get active with Council’s Easter Sports Camps. Credit Causeway Coast & Glens Council

Sports Development Manager, John Fall added: “I’m really excited about the variety of sports on offer. This year’s programme demonstrates an innovative approach to sport and activity delivery. Our sports camps are developed with young people in mind and offer exceptional coaching and supervision with lots of emphasis on having fun.”

Enrolment for all courses begins on Monday, March 4. The easiest way to do this is online at http://www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/live/sports-