Zanshin NI Karate Club bring home eight medal haul from GB Championships

Six talented athletes from Zanshin Shotokan NI Karate Club were successful in gaining eight medals at the Karate Union of Great Britain’s Shotokan Cup Championships on Saturday September 7.

The prestigious competition which was held in Grantham saw the cream of Britain’s karate community compete, including six competitors from local club Zanshin Shotokan NI, based in Coleraine, Garvagh, Limavady and Maghera. Sensei Terry Geddis and Sensei Yasmin Geddis were extremely proud of the team's performances and commented on the support shown by the team when their athletes competed.

Zanshin Shotokan NI Karate Club at Karate Union of Great Britain Shotokan Cup Championships

Sensei Yasmin Geddis said: “With only six competitors, we were delighted to come home with eight medals, showing the exceptional talent and work ethos of these students.”

Michael O’Neill, a fifteen-year-old student from St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt, was successful in two events, winning first place in the Boys Kata and second place in the Boys 14 – 15 years Kumite.

Michael won the Young Sportsperson of the Year at the Mid-Ulster Sports Awards in April for his sporting achievements in karate.

Matthew Johnston, an eighteen-year-old Dalriada student from Ballymoney took second place in the 16-20 Cadet Male Kata.

Andrew Mills, a thirty-year old from Antrim, took second place in both the Final Senior Men’s Kumite and Kata events.

Jacob Hung, a fourteen-year-old student at Limavady Grammar, made the final for the Boys Kata and came fourth.

Oliver Jackson, a fourteen-year-old student from Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, won gold in the Boys 14-15 Kumite.

Turlough Todd also competed in the prominent competition which represents a huge achievement for any qualifying athlete.

Team Zanshin NI, who competed in the North West Karate Open on Sunday September 15, have a number of upcoming competitions before the European Shotokan Karate-do Association Championships in Portugal on November 22-24 2024.

For further information, contact [email protected] or follow the club on Facebook.