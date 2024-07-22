Pentagon Solutions, sponsors Antrim Grammar School for South African tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Business Pentagon Solutions has announced its sponsorship with Antrim Grammar School for its Rugby Tour to South Africa. As the main tour sponsors, they have covered the costs of the team kits, ensuring that the Antrim Grammar Rugby Team can fully enjoy this incredible cultural exchange and represent their school on the global stage.

The Antrim Grammar School Rugby Team embarked on an exciting two-week tour from July 5th to July 19th. South Africa, renowned for its rich rugby heritage and competitive spirit, provided the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable journey.

During the tour, the team played challenging matches against local South African teams. However, this trip was about more than just the competition; it was about providing the players with an experience of a lifetime. The players had the opportunity to bond, build lasting memories, and develop skills that extend beyond the rugby field.

The Antrim Grammar School Rugby Team showcased exceptional skill and dedication by competing at the highest level in rugby-loving South Africa. A highlight of their tour was the 1st XV's thrilling 10-7 victory, with an undefeated record of 3 wins out of 3 matches. This achievement is a testament to the team's hard work and significant growth throughout the tour.

Mr Orr Director of Rugby said: “Getting the opportunity to play in the backyard of the Rugby World Champions will be an invaluable experience for our players. There will be no better preparations for the squad coming into the competitive season in 2024-25.”

Principal Mr Wilson said: “The tour to South Africa is another significant moment in the history of the school, to celebrate how far we’ve come in terms of our rugby provision, but also to motivate us to continue and to believe in our own success. The benefits of touring are considerable, and I have no doubt that this tour will be remembered by all those who are involved for many years to come.

“We at Antrim Grammar School extend our heartfelt gratitude to Pentagon Solutions for their exceptional support as the main sponsor of our school rugby tour to South Africa. Their generous contribution has made this incredible opportunity possible, allowing our team to experience international competition and cultural exchange.

"Pentagons’ commitment to fostering youth development and sportsmanship is truly inspiring, and we are deeply appreciative of their partnership in making this tour a reality. Thank you to Eamon Morgan and all the Pentagon team for investing in our future and championing our dreams.”

Eamon Morgan, Managing Director of Pentagon Solutions said: “At Pentagon Solutions, our commitment to social value and community development is at the heart of everything we do. Participation in sports can significantly influence young people’s lives, fostering teamwork, leadership, and resilience. By sponsoring this tour, we aim to give these young athletes a platform to showcase their talent, learn from international competition, and experience diverse cultures.”