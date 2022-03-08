Perfect Peter pockets inaugural Davy Tosh Memorial crown

Players and organisers at the inaugural Davy Tosh Memorial Tournament at Potters Club, Coleraine

Big Peter was in excellent form throughout the handicap tournament, beating Willie Boreland 5-2 in the showpiece final.

Potters owner Willie Eakin thanked everyone who took part in the top class competition and paid tribute to the much-missed Davy Tosh, one of the area’s finest ever players.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie said: “We had 38 players who took part on the day which was a great turnout. We now hope that this can become an annual fixture in the local pool calendar.

Peter Martin, right, winner of the inaugural Davy Tosh Memorial Tournament, with Willie Boreland, runner-up and Davy's daughters Shelby and Stacey at Potters Club, Coleraine

“Davy was one of Coleraine’s best ever players, he won the Coleraine Singles title six times and was incredibly talented.

“He made so many friends over the years and many of them were here today. So it’s only fitting that we held something like this to remember him.”

What also made it a special occasion was that Davy’s daughters, Stacey and Shelby, attended the tournament with Shelby paying a heartfelt tribute to their dad and thanking everyone for their contribution.

It was also touching that his little baby grandson Brodie was there too and will grow up with Davy’s cue as a keepsake of his many great achievements in the sport.

A total of £320 raised from the event will go towards the Cancer Ward at Belfast’s Mater Hospital who looked after Davy with such great care as he battled his illness.

Loved and respected throughout the Coleraine Pool League and in pool circles across Northern Ireland, Davy passed away on February 4, 2013, at the age of 42.

He played his first game of league pool for local team Sperrin alongside his close friend Raymond Stockman in 1994 and capped a marvellous playing career when winning his sixth Coleraine Singles title at the Newmills Road venue.

Playing through the pain barrier Davy defeated Raymond Baxter 6-5 in one of the most dramatic pool matches ever played in Coleraine.

His memory lives on and plans are already afoot to make next year’s tournament even bigger and better.

Results:

Quarter-finals: Veder Doey 3, Ady Toner 5; Peter Martin 5, Lee Hull 3; Raymond Stockman 5, Reece McCloskey 2; Ryan Hull 1, Willie Boreland 5.

Semi-finals: Ady Toner 1, Peter Martin 5; Raymond Stockman 4, Willie Boreland 5.