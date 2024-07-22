Plate final victory for Causeway Giants AFC

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a victorious win, a statement from Conan Jal, Head Coach of Causeway Giants American Football Club to give an insight to the victorious team.

"I am absolutely thrilled and incredibly proud that the Causeway Giants are Division 1 Plate Final Champion," he said.

"This historic victory over the Crusaders is a testament to the unwavering dedication, hard work, and sheer talent of every single player on this team.

"The Crusaders handed us a humbling defeat earlier in the season. However, today, we proved that anything is possible when a team comes together with a common goal and is was pleasing to achieve the goal that we set at the outset of the season.

A celebration for the Causeway Giants American Football Club

"Every player down in Dublin gave their absolute all. They fought tirelessly, played with heart, and demonstrated an incredible level of determination. This is a moment we will cherish forever.

"It’s a milestone in the history of the Causeway Giants, a club that was only formed in 2018. This victory we hope will continue to grow and develop American football in our area and we will look to use this result as a springboard for recruitment into the upcoming offseason as we look to return stronger in 2025.

"I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our amazing fans for their unwavering support.

"Your cheers and encouragement fuelled us to victory no doubt. The Causeway Giants are just getting started."