Players Memorial Shield is retained by Scorpions

In a raucous atmosphere the random draw occurred and Joe Patton half heartedly lagged stating that “You can never pot a ball from the break on this table”.

Scorpions’ Lee McIlreevy broke and potted 3 balls before ripping the rest out in a scintillating break and dish.

Paul Kerr soon made it 2-0 with a precision finish and Gerry McCorry took out a fine finish to make it 3-0. Scotch doubles was next and in a much tighter frame the experience of Michael Wilson and Darren Whiteside was enough to make it four nil.

Scorpions' Lee McIlreevy, Michael Wilson, Darren Whiteside and Paul Kerr

Lee McIlreevy and Paul Kerr took the next scotch doubles frame after some great tactical prowess to seal the 5-0 victory.

Well done to the Scorpions on retaining the much sought after shield.

A big thanks to the Legion, Rab Butler and Mark Porter for ensuring the table was fit for a final too and the Scorpiettes who turned up to cheer on their men.