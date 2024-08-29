Galacticos lift the Charity Shield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Carrick & District Pool League, sponsored by SKC Gaming NI, kicked off their season with the Charity Shield this week.

Whitehead Trojans took on the mighty Greenisland Galacticos in this, our first match of the season. The match was actually much closer than the scoreline suggests.

The final score was 8-3 to Greenisland Galacticos. Without talismanic captain Whiteside, Old Man Harris stepped in as the elder statesman of the Greenisland team.

A club spokesperson said: "We would like to thanks Carrickfergus Bowling Club for hosting the first silverware of the season match. Our Charity this year and very close to our hearts is Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Well done to both teams by kindly donating £50 each tonight very much appreciated it."

Next week sees the first league match of the season. Thirteen teams will quest for league glory this season. Keep an eye on social media and our website for updates.