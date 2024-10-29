IN PICTURES: Mountfern Adult Centre pool players in top form at Northern Ireland Festival of Blackball

By Una Culkin
Published 29th Oct 2024, 15:08 BST
Northern Ireland Disability Pool held their annual Festival of Blackball in the Lodge Hotel Coleraine on October 22 – and what a festival it was for Mountfern Adult Centre players...

For the Coleraine pool players came away with a haul of trophies, lead by the incredible Valerie Taggart who became the Northern Ireland Ladies Individual Pool Champion for the 19th time!

Valerie also won the ladies speed pool competition and was a team member of the quartet from Mountfern (Catherine McDonald, Roisin Toner, Helen Palmer and Valerie Taggart) who were crowned Ladies Team Champions.

Mountfern’s Helen Palmer also took runner-up spot in the Ladies Plate Competition.

And the Mountfern gents were in fine form too with Alastair Howlett winning the Rosemary Taggart Award for Best Sportsmanship and Jason Kyle taking runner-up position in the Social Individual Competition.

Kevin Cunning was runner-up in the Men’s Social Plate Competition and Kevin Watton won the Men’s Social Plate Competition.

Event sponsor Aaron McCorkill, owner of Chequers Fish ‘n’ Chips, presented the winners with their trophies.

Valerie Taggart, NI Ladies Individual Pool Champion for the 19th time! Valerie is pictured with competition sponsor Aaron McCorkell of Chequers.

1. SPORT

Valerie Taggart, NI Ladies Individual Pool Champion for the 19th time! Valerie is pictured with competition sponsor Aaron McCorkell of Chequers. Photo: WENDA TAGGART

Jason Kyle, runner up in the Social Individual competition, with sponsor Aaron McCorkell from Chequers.

2. SPORT

Jason Kyle, runner up in the Social Individual competition, with sponsor Aaron McCorkell from Chequers. Photo: WENDA TAGGART

Kevin Watton who won the Social Plate Individual competition with sponsor Aaron McCorkell of Chequers.

3. SPORT

Kevin Watton who won the Social Plate Individual competition with sponsor Aaron McCorkell of Chequers. Photo: WENDA TAGGART

Kevin Cunning, runner up in Individual Social Plate, with sponsor Aaron McCorkell of Chequers.

4. SPORT

Kevin Cunning, runner up in Individual Social Plate, with sponsor Aaron McCorkell of Chequers. Photo: WENDA TAGGART

