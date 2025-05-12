The outstanding Coleraine cueist – who won World Championship team and World Team Shootout titles with Northern Ireland in Morocco in 2023 – recently lifted the prestigious Coleraine Singles crown for a record-equalling sixth time.

That record has been held by the legendary Davy Tosh who sadly passed away in 2013.

James clinched the blue-ribbon title during the 2025 Coleraine Festival of Pool, defeating his close friend, Reece McCloskey, in the final.

“To have a World champion at our club is amazing”, said Willie Eakin, owner of Potters Club Coleraine, during last Friday's Coleraine and District Pool League prize-giving night at Mary Pats bar in Macosquin.

“He is a credit to our league, a class act. And not only that he helps all the young boys that are coming through at the club.

“He's won the Singles six times now and he's not even 30 yet.”

James got a standing ovation as he received his trophy in the presence of his partner Danielle Greasley, who was part of the Irish Ladies Pool Team that won the WEPF World Team Shootout in 2023.

The annual celebration of Coleraine pool was another enjoyable occasion superbly organised by Willie and Michelle Eakin.

Potters has now become a magnet for a huge swathe of talented young pool players who are winning titles on a national, UK and international stage.

As youth co-ordinator, Andy Park, told the guests: “This place is now a hotbed of pool...and it's only going to get better.”

During the evening Mary Pats A were presented with the Coleraine Division 1 title with Mary Pats B the Division 2 winners.

There was also a lovely touch at the end of the awards ceremony as it was announced that the well known veteran pool player, Hubert Smyth, was to be posthumously entered into the Hall of Fame.

Hubert, who passed away in December, played in the Coleraine Pool League for many years and for the Legion team in particular, also winning a NI Seniors Singles title.

Hubert would haved loved to see all these young pool players coming through in Coleraine – so for him to honoured in this way was absolutely fantastic.

The award for received on behalf of the Smyth family by Paul McCloskey.

Coleraine and District Pool League

2024-25 prizewinners

Knockout Cup: Clyde Bar A; runners-up Mary Pats A.

Under-15 Singles: Ethan Campbell; runner-up Riley McGill.

Under-18 Singles: Devin Rankin; runner up Riley McGill.

Under-23 Singles: Noah Corkish; runner-up Jack Hull.

3 Man Team: Lee Hull, James Nesbitt, Reece McCloskey; runners-up Andy Park, Riley McGill, Charlie Hutchinson.

Doubles: Willie Eakin, Lee Hull; runners-up Damian Reid, Allen Tosh.

Senior Singles: Raymond Stockman; runner-up Damian Reid.

Trevor White Memorial Pub Singles: Noah Corkish; runner-up Stephen Kerr.

Elite Singles: James Nesbitt; runner up Reece McCloskey.

League winners:

Division 2: Mary Pats B; runners-up Potters Hotshots.

Division 1: Mary Pats A; runners-up Roost Bar.

Most Sporting Team: Roost Bar.

Supporter of the Year: Tanya McKendry.

Hall of Fame: Hubert Smyth.

1 . Trevor White Memorial Pub Singles.jpg Robert Todd, Mary Pats, presents the Trevor White Memorial Pub Singles trophy to Noah Corkish Photo: x

2 . Most Sporting Team and Supporter of Year.jpg Most Sporting Team Roost Bar with Supporter of the Year Tanya McKendry Photo: x

3 . Knockout Cup Mary Pats A.jpg Robert Todd, Mary Pats, presents the Knockout Cup to Mary Pats A Photo: x

4 . U23 Singles.jpg Andy Park presents the Under-23 Singles trophy to Noah Corkish Photo: x