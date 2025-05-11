Robbie Ramsey, Charlie Hutchinson, Riley McGill and Ryan Reid came home from Yorkshire as Nations Cup champions in the under-15 B team section.

Representing Northern Ireland, the boys finished in fourth place after their group matches, booking their place in the final at the wonderful Bridlington Spa venue thanks to a resounding 8-3 victory over England B in the semi-final.

That set up a meeting with England B1 in the final who had beaten them in the group stages and finished runners-up to England B in the round robin matches.

The final will live long in the memory with an electric atmosphere as the boys were cheered on by their anxious parents and friends and their other Northern Ireland team-mates.

And it was Ryan Reid who potted the winning black to seal a deserved 8-5 victory.

However there was disappointment for another Potters talent, Noah Corkish, who partnered NI under-15 A team-mate Darragh Gallagher in the under-15 doubles where they lost 4-2 in a close final with England's Oscar Newton and James Hawkesworth.

Noah was also a member of the NI under-15 A team which lost 8-4 to Malta in the team final.

Meanwhile Potters was celebrating another fantastic success as under-18 Northern A player Jack Hull teamed up with Newry's Marcel Kusa to win the under-18 doubles.

The Northern Ireland A pairing were quite simply brilliant as they dismantled Scotland A's Geoff Dunn jnr and Daniel Reilly in the final, winning 4-0.

Jack, and another Potters player, Devin Rankin, were also members of the Northern Ireland under-18 A team which finished third in their group to England A but lost out to Scotland A 13-7 in a disappointing semi-final performance.

The Coleraine club is gaining a trail-blazing reputation for producing outstanding young pool players thanks to the fantastic work and support of club owner Willie Eakin, Andy Park and Remo Divito.

In fact, Potters has a new all-Ireland pool champion in Loreto College's Archie Henderson.

Archie lifted the all-Ireland under-15 singles title last month, defeating Jamie Moore 5-1 in the final which was held at J Mac's pool club in Navan.

He recorded a superb 85% win rate in his matches, defeating Dean Hannify 4-0 in the quarter-final and James Brennan 4-1 in the semi-final.

And Archie was again brilliant in the under-18 singles, beating the current under-18 WEPF World Masters champion, Ireland's Denny Bookle, 5-4 in the semi-finals before losing out 6-5 in a dramatic final to Belfast's Gerard Heaney.

Archie was also a member of the Derry A team, alongside his Potters clubmates Elijah Gurney and Aidan Smyth, who were beaten 5-3 by Mayo B in the final of the under-15 team event.

Potters also had three boys in the Derry B team – Odhran Ferguson, Lennon Magill and Tiernan Gaile – who reached the quarter-finals, losing 5-2 to eventual winners Mayo B.

In addition, Potters had four boys representing Derry A – Matthew Marshall, Lewis Dougherty, Ben Quinn and Harley Kennedy – who were knocked out 5-4 by Mayo A in the quarter-finals of the under-18 team event.

1 . NI B team.jpg The NI under-15 B team who won the Nations Cup in Bridlington featured four Potters players, Robbie Ramsey, Charlie Hutchinson, Riley McGill and Ryan Reid Photo: x

2 . Darragh Noah.jpg Darragh Gallagher and Noah Corkish, runners up in the under-15 Doubles at the Nations Cup Photo: x