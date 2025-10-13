Young Larne pool player to represent Northern Ireland at European tournament
A young Larne pool player is preparing to represent Northern Ireland next month.
Ben Penney has been selected for the EBA European Pool Championships Under-15 in Ennis County Clare, November 7 - 17.
A pupil of Larne High School, Ben plays in the Q Club, Larne, competing in different pool competitions. He recently won the U-15 Co Antrim Blackball competition.
He will be a member of the B team travelling to Ennis to compete against other European countries.
Duos Fast Food, Larne, has kindly sponsored Ben and recently presented him with his Northern Ireland top.