A young Larne pool player is preparing to represent Northern Ireland next month.

Ben Penney has been selected for the EBA European Pool Championships Under-15 in Ennis County Clare, November 7 - 17.

A pupil of Larne High School, Ben plays in the Q Club, Larne, competing in different pool competitions. He recently won the U-15 Co Antrim Blackball competition.

Hugo from Duos presenting Ben with his Northern Ireland top. Photo: submitted

He will be a member of the B team travelling to Ennis to compete against other European countries.

Duos Fast Food, Larne, has kindly sponsored Ben and recently presented him with his Northern Ireland top.