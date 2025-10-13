Young Larne pool player to represent Northern Ireland at European tournament

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 16:43 BST
A young Larne pool player is preparing to represent Northern Ireland next month.

Ben Penney has been selected for the EBA European Pool Championships Under-15 in Ennis County Clare, November 7 - 17.

Most Popular

A pupil of Larne High School, Ben plays in the Q Club, Larne, competing in different pool competitions. He recently won the U-15 Co Antrim Blackball competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

Hugo from Duos presenting Ben with his Northern Ireland top. Photo: submittedplaceholder image
Hugo from Duos presenting Ben with his Northern Ireland top. Photo: submitted

He will be a member of the B team travelling to Ennis to compete against other European countries.

Duos Fast Food, Larne, has kindly sponsored Ben and recently presented him with his Northern Ireland top.

Related topics:LarneNorthern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice