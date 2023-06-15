Portadown Boat Club Masters triumph at British Rowing Championships and Regatta

With scorching weather as their backdrop, the team showcased their exceptional skills and determination on the Olympic-level six-lane course, leaving an indelible mark on the British rowing scene.

Accompanied by their coach, Peter Dick and support crew, the Portadown Boat Club Masters team entered the competition with high hopes. Two crews, one double and one quad, took to the water, ready to face fierce competition from rowing enthusiasts across the UK, Ireland and further afield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The dedication and relentless training paid off for the Portadown Boat Club Masters, as the double crew, consisting of Louise McDonald and Claire McCann delivered an outstanding performance, clinching the Silver medal at the British Championships. Their synchronized strokes, unwavering focus, and sheer determination propelled them to the podium, earning well-deserved recognition for their exceptional talent.

Portadown Boat Club ladies getting geared up for the British Masters Championships

But the Portadown Boat Club Masters' success didn't end there. The entire team's dedication and unwavering commitment were showcased in the regatta, where both crews achieved an extraordinary feat - they brought home gold medals, cementing their dominance on the water. Their remarkable display of skill, teamwork, and resilience truly put Portadown Boat Club on the map in the British rowing scene.

The scorching weather added an additional challenge to the competition, testing the athletes' physical and mental endurance. However, the Portadown Boat Club Masters rose above the heat, leveraging their exceptional training and unwavering spirit to conquer the course. Their ability to adapt to changing conditions and maintain their competitive edge is a testament to their professionalism and dedication to their sport.

The success of the Portadown Boat Club Masters team at the British Rowing Masters Championships and Regatta is a source of immense pride for the club, the athletes, and the local community. It highlights the remarkable talent and hard work that exists within the Portadown rowing community and solidifies their position as a force to be reckoned with in the British rowing landscape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portadown Boat Club Masters would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to their coach and support crew for their unwavering support and guidance throughout the journey. The achievements of the team would not have been possible without their tireless efforts and commitment.

All smiles at the event.

As the Portadown Boat Club Masters bask in the glory of their accomplishments, they look forward to further challenges and opportunities to showcase their skills on the national and international stage. With their sights set high, they aim to continue pushing the boundaries of their sport and inspire future generations of rowers who can sign up to learn to row at the Clubs summer scheme in August.

Double : Louise McDonald, Claire McCannQuad: Chiara Casari, Aisté Navickiene, Lorraine Nelson, Grainne Murray