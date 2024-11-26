Portadown derby day in Irish Cup

The draw for the fifth round of the Clearer Water Irish Cup has set up a local derby between Annagh United and Portadown. This will be the first ever meeting between the sides in the competition and pits Championship against Premiership in a mouth watering tie for local fans. The game is scheduled to take place at the BMG Arena on 4th January 2025

A bumper crowd will be expected at the Tandragee Road venue with the Irish Cup always producing special days for Irish League local supporters.