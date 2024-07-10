Portadown pre-season action continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was less a case of fun in the sun and more a pain in the rain as The Ports pre-season schedule took them to a rain soaked Dixon Park on Tuesday evening

On a wet and windy summer evening, Portadown continued their pre-season build-up with a hard fought game in Ballyclare. These games are as much about gaining match fitness as they are about results and this was indeed a competitive encounter.

The Ports just about had the better of the home side in the first half but struggled to create any clear-cut chances to score. As a result the first period ended goalless.

Ports boss Niall Currie made eight changes at the break but it was one of the three players not subbed that made the breakthrough, Ryan Mayse opened the scoring with an effort that the Comrades keeper perhaps should have prevented. McCartan then hit the bar from a free kick which rebounded back to him and his second shot was saved.

Ports goal scorer Ryan Mayse

The Ports continued to show up well but it was the home side that found the net. The equaliser came from a good move with a great cross from the right which was slotted home by Healy.

The 1-1 final score was a fair result on a night not conducive to good football.