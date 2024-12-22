Portadown Ready to hit the Ground Running

Niall Currie welcomes new signing Rabby Minzamba to Portadown.

The Ports have moved to strengthen their squad ahead of the January transfer window with the signing of Rabby Tabu Minzamba from Leinster Senior League side Montpelier. The twenty two year old midfielder will move to Shamrock Park in the New Year, subject to international clearance.

It is a move the Ports have been working on since the summer thanks to the influence of Shane Dolan. Speaking ahead of the move Rabby explained how the proposed move came about,

"I’m very happy to be joining Portadown FC, I think it’s a great club to continue my development.Towards the end of the summer window I was assessing my options between England and Northern Ireland until Shane Dolan contacted me and spoke to me about how big the club is and how great the fans are. Shane also spoke about my role and the history of the club.

"I spoke to Niall and the management team and liked the vision they have for the club and how they see me playing a role in making that vision come to life so was a very easy decision in the end.

"I’m looking forward to joining a brilliant group of lads as shown by the performances in the league and showcasing my ability in a really tough competitive league."

Manager Niall Currie is relieved to get the signing over the line,

"We’re delighted to have Rabby on board, it’s certainly been a process as we thought we could get him in straight away but unfortunately we have had to be patient.

"Rabby has been playing away for Shane’s team (Montpelier) and comes in ready to go. Many thanks again to Shane as we’re all very excited to finally welcome Rabby to the club."