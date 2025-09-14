Portadown Rugby ease through round one of Cup

Portadown kicked off and immediately put Ballyclare under pressure. It was going to prove a rough afternoon for the young Ballyclare team. The early dominance was rewarded when Scott Craig powered over the line for the opening try, converted by Brandon Gribben.

Moments later, Gribben was unlucky with a long-range penalty attempt from halfway as his strike clipped the crossbar. However, Portadown’s backline soon clicked into gear, with sharp handling creating space for Andrew Morrison to finish out wide. Gribben added the extras. Portadown continued to control the game, and Morrison broke through again before unselfishly offloading to John McQuitty, who scored under the posts.

Gribben maintained his perfect record from the tee. The forwards then imposed themselves, with Scott McKinney crashing over from close range, again converted. Morrison added his second try shortly after, cutting through the Ballyclare defence to score under the posts, before McQuitty and Sam Murray combined down the wing for another well-worked score. Gribben was again on target to bring the half-time score to 42-0.

After the break, Portadown started strongly, stretching the Ballyclare defence before Murray crossed for his second of the day, though the conversion drifted wide. Ballyclare responded with some resilient defending, holding Portadown up over the line. Unfortunately, Murray was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Ben MacKinnon at flanker.

Portadown soon regained momentum, with Craig breaking the line and feeding Ethan Hodgen, who dotted down under the posts. Gribben converted. A quick tap penalty from Morrison then opened space for Drew Flack to cross, with Gribben again successful from the tee. With the score at 61-0 and Portadown firmly in control, the game was called off early.

Portadown 2nds produced a superb all-round performance to claim a 29–13 victory over last year’s league winners Omagh 2nds. The visitors struck first with an early penalty to lead 0–3, but Portadown responded in style. From first-phase play off a scrum, John Speers finished well and converted his own try to make it 7–3. Momentum stayed with the home side as Jamie Marshall powered over for an unconverted score, extending the lead to 12–3.

Shortly after, Curtis Hunter lit up the game with a strong 40-yard run down the wing to cross in the corner, giving Portadown a 17–3 cushion at half-time. The second half began in similar fashion, with Jack Graham hitting a superb line to score under the posts. Speers added the conversion for 24–3. Portadown suffered a setback when Conor was forced off with a shoulder injury, and then controversy followed as Alex Bleakney was shown a yellow card despite it appearing another player had been at fault.

Despite this, Portadown kept their grip on the game. From a five-yard scrum, Jamie Marshall drove over for his second try, extending the lead to 29–3. Omagh rallied with two late tries as Portadown were reduced to 13 men following yellow cards to Ben (offside) and Turk (high tackle), but the Ports had already done enough to secure a deserved win. Full-time: PRFC 2nds 29 – 13 Omagh 2nds

There were also impressive 2nd XV debuts for Jack Todd, Curtis Hunter, Gwyllym Leslie and James Beattie, all of whom contributed to an excellent team display.