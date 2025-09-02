Portadown Rugby get off to great league start

Portadown played their first match of the season at home to Dromore in the Ulster Rugby Championship One. At the end of last season Dromore beat Portadown to win the league.

It was a different story at the start of this new season with a renewed Portadown squad and coach.

Head Coach Alistair Toal and his coaching team had worked hard all summer to get their team ready for this start. Dromore too had some new signings on show and the scene was set for a good game.

Dromore started well scoring early on to take a seven-point lead and looked to carry on were they left off last year. But Portadown had prepared well and showed they were on a power with Dromore in every aspect of the game. They soon equalised with a try by Sam Murray with conversion by Nial Davison.

Man of the Match Nial Davison was presented with award by President Andrew Matchett

The game then settled into both teams playing great rugby in poor weather conditions. Portadown showed their new found strengths with great interplay by forward and backs.

Drew Flack pushed the pack on and fed good balls to the backs from set piece, ruck and maul. Portadown showed they had the ability to match last year’s league leaders in ever aspect. Dromore too showed the qualities that had won the league for them. At half time it was all evens at seven points each in a closely fought match.

The second half would prove different as Portadown’s home advantage began to tell. New recruit Robbie Mathers took a pass from Nial Davison and barged over for the second Portadown score. Davison converted to make the score 14-7 in favour of Portadown.

Nial Davison scored a penalty and a superb drop goal, as well as a try in a great second half performance for Portadown.

Nial Davison scored 15 of Portadown points in their win

Dromore got a converted try to make the score 25 to 14 and reduce Portadown’s lead going into the final minutes of the game. Dromore however showed their tenacity and from a maul, after a lineout in the dying minutes, their pack forced their way over the Portadown line to make the final score 25 points Portadown to 19 points Dromore.

A great start to the season for the boys in Blue and White. It was even better start for no 10 Nial Davison who was named man of the Match winning the Stephen McQuaid shield.

Also playing at home were the Portadown seconds against Banbridge thirds. The second xv which contained, a a mix of experienced and youth, showed the same work rate as their squad members in the First xv.

From the start the young players showed that some will push for places in the Portadown 1st team as the season progresses. From the first whistle the team showed intent, controlling possession and applying pressure across the park. The forwards worked tirelessly at the breakdown, while the backs capitalised on space to convert opportunities into points.

John Speers score a try in the Portadown seconds win.

Banbridge fought hard throughout, but Portadown’s defensive structure and discipline kept them at bay, limiting their scoring chances. Portadown carved out an excellent win at home against Banbridge 3rds winning with 27–7 victory. The result reflects a complete team performance and a well-deserved win.

The Portadown third xv however went down to a strong CIYMS 3rd xv at home. But again it was a great mix of experience and youth in the team, many playing in blue for the first time. While losing the game the Portadown lads showed some good aspects of play that will stand for them as the season progresses.

For Portadown the turnout of all the teams at home on the first Saturday showed the depth of their squads for the season.