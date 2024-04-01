Portadown's Woolsey A Winner at Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Hot Rods

A healthy 17 car field of National Hot Rods came under starters orders, with the opening heat falling to the Ginetta of Scotch Street’s Gary Woolsey. Nigel McCauley and Jordan McCann chased him home, before McCann improved to win heat two ahead of Glenn Bell who had driven a great race to second.

The final was a fantastic encounter too, with Woolsey quickly hitting the front but he was then reeled in by the pack nearing the end. McCauley and Shane Murray mounted attacks for the top spot, but Woolsey remained resolute and took the win and a new tyre courtesy of sponsors Diemens Hot Sauces. Murray, McCauley, Adam Maxwell and John Christie completed the places.

Gary Woolsey celebrates his Diemens.com sponsored National Hot Rods victory with his young family.

Stock Rods

The local Stock Rod drivers were joined by drivers from Scotland and the Republic of Ireland for the Northern Ireland Open. A superb heat one saw Stevie McNiece and Sam McNeice battling hard for the lead, with Stevie coming back hard late on in heavy back-marking traffic. Sam just held on for the win ahead of Stevie and defending title holder Jonny Cardwell. Heat two saw World Champion Dan Shannon take the win, even overcoming a late race restart to hang on ahead of Mark Crawford and impressive Scottish teenager Robbie Armit.

The final paired McNeice and Crawford on the front row, with Sam pushing hard early on to squeeze an advantage which he extended as the race went on. As he came home for a fantastic title victory, Declan O’Connor also impressed many with his run to second ahead of Shannon and Scottish star Siobhan Martin.

1 300 Stock Cars

Sam McNeice (centre) was the winner of the Stock Rods Northern Ireland Open.

The 1300 Stock Cars were bruising as normal, with a late caution in the opening heat providing a stunning finish. The bumpers, and the lead, were swapped numerous times before Robbie Wright got the nod on the line ahead of Daniel Stewart and Gary Freeburn. Heat two and the final were then all about Stewart, as the teenage Junior Productions graduate grabbed both heat two and the final in some style. Heat two saw Freeburn and Bobbie Johnston fill out the top three, before Wright and Irish Champion Matthew Milliken were the placemen in the final.A Dash for Cash, sponsored by Autoweld Belfast, completed the proceedings and after some heavy hitting it was Wright who took the win.

Lightning Rods

A new era dawned for the Lightning Rods with some rule changes over the winter, and it was debutant Conor Doherty who took the win in the opening heat after a great drive in his superbly presented BMW. Dermot Tynan and James McKinney were next home, before McKinney went on to win heat two ahead of Tynan and Ross Houston.

Doherty hit the front on the final, but some superb moves in the traffic from McKinney saw him swoop around the outside to complete an outstanding double for the evening, ahead of Ian Hobson and Tynan.

Sam McNeice (centre) was the winner of the Stock Rods Northern Ireland Open, ahead of runner up Decl

