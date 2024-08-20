Ports add to squad

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portadown FC have moved to add two players ahead of transfer deadline day. Josh Ukek and Ben Wylie are the new additions to Niall Currie’s squad.

Twenty-five year old Ukek, who can play anywhere across the front three, makes the move to Shamrock Park after spending the past season with Welsh side Bala Town, scoring 5 goals in 19 appearances. He played and scored in Bala Town’s UEFA Conference League First Qualifying Round defeat against Paide Linnameeskond in July.

Prior to his move to Wales Josh was with Leinster Senior League Senior Divison side Bluebell United, helping the club to the Charlie Cahill Cup by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win against St Francis FC in May 2023. He would also have a short spell at Lucan United, who also compete in the Leinster Senior League Senior Divison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On adding the attacker to his squad, Niall Currie said: "The signing of Josh has been a drawn out saga but we’re delighted to finally get him over the line.

Clifford Adams welcomes Josh Ukek to Shamrock Park

"A huge thank you to the board as this one has dragged on somewhat but the lads pedigree is there for all to see after playing in the Welsh Premier League.

"He can play both sides, either wing and he can also play in a ten so he gives us great options either side and that direct pace that we’ve been searching for."

Josh added: "I’m delighted to sign with this massive club as I’ve heard great things about it from the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really eager to get stuck in and win games. Niall Currie and Shane Dolan have been very influential in getting me here as the project they have looks very promising so I’m really delighted to be on board."

Former Cliftonville midfielder Wylie began his career at Linfield before a move to Celtic in 2020, followed by a loan stint with hometown side Ballymena United.

Ben also spent time at Airdrie during his loan at Parkhead before making the move to Ytterhogdals in Sweden, managed by former Portadown player Thomas Stewart, in the summer of 2023.

The 22 year old would return home to join Cliftonville in January 2024, making 3 apperances in his 4 month stay at Solitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Ben’s move to Shamrock Park, Ports boss Niall Currie said: "I’m delighted to get Ben on board, he’s a young lad with undoubted talent and has a great pedigree after spending his younger years at Glasgow Celtic under Brendan Rodgers and also being part of the Northern Ireland International set up.

"He’s another young talent we feel we can evolve into a top end player and we’re very excited to have him with everything now in his own hands and we’re here to give him that platform that he wants.

"A big thank you to Jim Magilton & Kieran Harding at Cliftonville for their co-operation in Ben making the move to Portadown."

Ben Wylie added: "I’m proud to be a part of a massive club, we have a great squad and are looking to maximise the potential within the squad and have a really good season collectively and personally.

"It’s a really important season for me personally as it’s a massive opportunity to put my name back on the map."