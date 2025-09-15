Ports are leagues apart

The Ports went behind just before the interval when Baris Altintop was adjudged to have handled the ball

It has been a difficult opening to the new season for Niall Currie and his Portadown team. The Ports boss was in reflective mood after a 4-1 defeat at home to Coleraine, “We’ve had a really tough run of games, and I'm not sitting here making excuses for anybody but that’s what I talk about perspective, the perspective for me is we’ve had Glentoran, we’ve had Linfield, we’ve had Larne, we’ve had Crusaders, we’ve had Dungannon Swifts and now we’ve had Coleraine, i think that’s the top six from last season if I'm not mistaken. We’re sitting on six points and I'm ok with that.”

It’s time to get down to business was the message from the Ports boss, “we’re coming into a lot of games that I would consider we’re more than capable of controlling and winning games”

There was nothing between the sides for the opening 45 minutes of the game, but right on the stroke of half-time there was controversy when, following consultation with his assistant, Referee Tim Marshall pointed to the spot to award a penalty kick to the visitors. Ports keeper Aaron McCarey looked to have the ball safely gathered in, but the usually safe hands of the keeper let him down and in the ensuing scramble Baris Altintop was adjudged to have handed.

Will Patching stepped up and fired the ball low past McCarey to put Coleraine ahead at the interval.

James Teelan grabbed a late consolation goal for Portadown

Twelve minutes after the break the Bannsiders doubled their led when Cooper’s effort was again spilled by McCarey and Matthew Shevlin was on hand to turn it into the empty net. The game was swinging from end to end as first Patching curled a shot just wide, then at the other end a Steven McCullough free-kick from twenty-five crashed off the upright and bounced clear to safety.

Niall Currie rang the changes with a triple substitution and a change of formation to 4-3-3 as he looked to claw back the deficit. As the match approached the midway point in the second half Coleraine wrapped up the points, and it was that man Joel Cooper with the killer blow. He picked the ball up thirty yards from goal and jinked his way unchallenged through several Ports defenders before unleashing an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box with McCarey rooted to the spot.

The Homeside continued to push forward and came close to pulling one back with efforts from Wylie and Mayse. Ten minutes from time Mayse broke clear and as he bore down on goal he fired just wide of the keeper’s left-hand post. With five minutes remaining Patching got his second and Coleraine’s fourth as he was allowed to run unchallenged to bend the ball around three defenders leaving McCarey with no chance as the ball curled into the top corner.

With the clock ticking down Portadown grabbed a consolation goal with Teelan splitting the Coleraine defence before firing across keeper Aidan Harris into the far corner of the net. At the final whistle the Ports fans were appreciative of the effort from their team as they applauded the players off the park, but for boss Niall Currie there was the realism of the widening gap at the top of the table. “We’re in a league, and it’s probably the only league in the world where, half the league is part-time and half the League’s full-time.”

The Ports fans selection for Man of the Match went to Steven McCullough.

Giving an injury update the Ports gaffer indicated the Shay McCartan and Rabbi Minzamba look to be two-three weeks away from returning to training and for Josh Ukek perhaps three-four weeks.

Portadown: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Wilson (Mayse), Chapman, Wylie, McCullough, Gibson (Tulloch), Teelan, Thompson, Annett (Fyfe). Subs: Moore, Isamala, Rea, Obhakhan,

Coleraine: Harris, Kane, Stewart (Lyons-Foster), Ives, Jarvis (Doherty), Boyle, Patching, McGregor (Okoro), Shevlin (McManus), Cooper (McDonald), Glackin, Stewart. Subs: Hoey-Kemp, Long.