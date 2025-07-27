Ports bowlers have winning week

The week kicked off for the club with Portadown Ladies playing in the quarter finals of the NIWBA Fours Competition. Sandra, Lorraine, Zoe and Beth played against a Holywood Ladies four.

The match was very competitive throughout with both teams showing great bowling skills. In the end the determination and skill of Portadown Bowlers held on to win 17-13. This now puts the Ladies into the Semi Final of the competition later in August.

Next up for the Ladies was a semi-final of NIWBA Wingrave Cup against near rivals Dungannon Ladies. It was never going to be an easy match against the Dungannon ladies, and once again this proved the case, as halfway through the game the outlook did not look promising for the Portadown ladies. Beth and her rink were trailing by 14 shots at the midpoint. But after a tactical shift in focus on reclaiming the Jack, they lost by 10 point putting all the pressure on the other two rinks.

Then Zoe and her rink, managed to secure a winning score of 21-12. The final four of Sandra W, Joanie, Lorraine, and Sandra H, maintained their composure until the very end, clinching a win with a final score of 15-13. This gave a 2 rinks to 1 victory, The ladies now look forward to facing Newcastle in the final of the Cup at Lisnagarvey Rink.

Sid Hazely releases pressure bowl

The next day the Ladies then had to play Newcastle on Thursday in the League that could be seen as a rehearsal for the final. And if the result of the League game mirrors the final ,Portadown will see success. Portadown beat Newcastle in the League 6 points nil.

Friday and Saturday were big days for some of the Portadown ladies who were representing the Senior Northern Ireland Women’s Bowling Association Team in a series of games against the Northern Ireland Private Greens League,Provincial Towns Bowling Association and the Irish Lawn Bowls. The ladies all played their part for the NIWBA squad in a series of games over the two days. The NIWBA squad lost against the NI Private Green and the Greens Association but finished the series with a win against the Irish Bowls Association.

Portadown representatives who all played their part were; Bethany Whittle Portadown, Lynda Lyttle, Zoe Minish, Shola Gilpin, Bernie Hanratty, Sandra Whittle, Joanie Mullen

It was Equally a good week for the Portadown Men’s Team. On the Friday the team played against Castleton Crusaders in a return fixture in the Super Sixes Competition. In another closely fought match Portadown started with one rink winning both their games. The other two rinks won one and lost one and so both had a play off situation. Even though they lost their play off the point they each gained form their games and the 3 points won by the first rink meant Portadown won the overall match 5 points to 4.

Portadown Ladies NIWBA Team Representatives

Next up for the men was a difficult fixture at home against Curran Bowling Club from Larne. The day started well for all four rinks seeing Portadown drawing clear in 3 of the 4 rinks. As the match developed during the afternoon, the Curran club pulled back in 3 matches to be just a point or 2 behind and led in fourth tight game. In the end Portadown held firm in 3 rinks to win overall. This gave the team 6 of the 7 League points up for grabs. Ity was a well won League point for the club who have a free league week coming up. Focus next week will be on

So it was a winning week for all the teams at Portadown Bowling Club. With the Ladies upcoming Cup Final and Fours Semi Final I as well a League honour, t is going to be good end to the season for them. The men’s team will also hope to continue winning and move up their league table during August.

Next week the club looks forward to Billy Martin and Joanie Mullens Semi-Final in the NIBA Junior Pairs Competition.