Ports Bowling score win of the season

The Pleasure Gardens in Portadown saw some great bowling on Saturday when Portadown and Antrim Lawn played in their NI Bowling Association Division 3 game. The Portadown players showed their best skills of the season against an Antrim team who had not lost in five games.

The Portadown team in all their rinks showed some great skill and even when it looked like Antrim would take the end with the jack in their favour the Portadown skip came in a stole it. All the rinks showed a continuation of the performance that they had on the Tuesday. If the team can continue this form they should move up the league in the weeks to come.

The best of the rinks were the four players under of skip Billy Martin. Players Edward Bowles , Clive Bowles and Ken Lamont worked with their skip to win their game 42 shots to 5. The other rinks were not far behind this score and the overall total from all for rinks was 126 shots.

President Christopher Duff after the game praised his team on a great all round effort. Captain David Moore had asked his team for a win but was overwhelmed by the win his team got.

Captain David Moore weighs up his who is closest.

The teams for Portadown were, Rink 1, Joel Carson, Bethel Hunter, Steven Vaughan, Noel Orr: Rink 2, Philip Prescott, Derek Beattie, Ken Mullholland, David Moore; Rink 3 ,Ian Moates, Sid Hazeley, Christopher Duff, Eric McCartney; Rink 4, Ken Lamont, Clive Bowles, Edward Bowles, Billy Martin.

Next Game is away to Castleton.