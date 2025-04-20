Ports captain signs on again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown have moved to secure the signature of club captain Gary Thompson for another season. Thompson (34) joined the club from Crusaders and has made 76 appearances for the Ports since his debut against Ballyclare Comrades in August 2023, taking on the captain’s armband and making himself a firm fan favourite amongst the Portadown faithful

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary was a driving force in the Ports team that secured the Playrfit Championship title and Mid Ulster Cup in his debut season as well as leading the team to the BetMcLean Cup Final.

On an individual level, Thompson picked up the 2023/24 Championship Player of the Year at the Ulster Footballer of the Year awards, as well as being named in the NIFL Championship Team of the Year. He also collected the PFC directors and club’s Player of the Year awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On securing his club captain for another year Niall Currie said, “I’m so happy to get this man for another year. I was told I was mad signing him two years ago because of his injury record, but I did and he’s been one of my best ever signings. A leader, a winner and fantastic to have around the changing rooms.

Portadown club captain Gary Thompson has put pen to paper on a contract extension

He has a shoulder injury that has ruled him out the rest of the season but has shown this season he has plenty left in my opinion. A leader, captain and legend and as a man he epitomises everything we want to keep moving forward.

On extending his stay at Shamrock Park to 2026, Gary Thompson added, “I am delighted to be here for another season and am thankful to the manager and club for offering me the chance to play another year here. It’s no secret how much I have enjoyed this past two years representing Portadown, having the opportunity to captain this club has been something I am extremely proud of. Thanks to our supporters for their continued support”