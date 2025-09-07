Ports ease past Lurgan opponents

The visitors looked to have opened the scoring in the fourth minute when a rasping drive from 25 yards by former Ports striker Adam Salley sailed just inches wide of Moore’s righthand post.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three minutes later it was the home side that were in front, when Josh Ukek beat the offside trap and as he cut into the box he was dragged to the ground as he looked to square the ball across goal from the by-line. Ryan Mayse appointed captain for the night, stepped up to smash the penalty kick confidently into the back of the net.

The home side’s lead was doubled in the twelfth minute when Jamie Rea almost stubbled on the edge of the box, but he retained his composure to slide the ball in front of Mayse, and the diminutive striker beat the keeper from the eighteen-yard line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just before the midway point in the half there was real concern for Josh Ukek when he fell awkwardly as he looked to jink his way into the box. The Ports winger was carried to the touchline and taken straight to the dressing room, to be replaced by Ahu Obhakhan.

A Ryan Mayse hat-trick secured the Ports passage into round 2 of the Mid Ulster Cup

The tie was wrapped up three minutes before the break when Teelan chased down a long ball on the left and lost his marker in the box before squaring it for Mayse to complete his hat-trick from eight yards out.

The second half failed to produce much in the way of goal scoring opportunities. Rhys Annett latched onto a long ball ten minutes after the break but his shot from the edge of the box was saved by Hughes.

A slack clearance from Hughes then dropped short and Teelan tried a speculative effort from forty yards out, but he couldn’t keep it under the bar. For the visitors the closest they came was a shot from Salley that was deflected narrowly wide. Three minutes from time Moore pulled off a spectacular finger tip save to preserve his clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portadown: Moore, Isamala, Rea, Wilson(MacKinnon), Wylie(McCullough), Ukek(Obhakhan)Mayse, Gibson, Teelan(Fyfe)Annett, Adams. Subs: McCarey, Chapman, Thompson

Oxford Sunnyside: Hughes, Rodgers, Bell, Camara, Henderson, Smith(McAlinden) Morgan, Kelly(Ferris)Adair, Toman(Ferguson)Salley(McConville) Subs: Murphy, McCann, McDonagh.