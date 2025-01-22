Ports fend off interest in star man

Portadown manager Niall Currie is not content to let the grass grow under his feet, as he continues to tie his high-fliers down to long term deal. His latest piece of business sees Ryan Mayse sign an extension until the summer of 2026, fending off interest from other clubs in the transfer window.

The 31-year-old winger played a prominent role in the team last season where his 23 goals helped The Ports to secure the Playr-fit Championship title and Mid-Ulster Cup success. He has continued that goalscoring form this term with 8 strikes in 25 appearances.Mayse hopes that the contract extension will see more memorable occasions for him in a red shirt, “I’m obviously delighted to extend for another year at the club. I’m in my second year and have enjoyed every minute so far.“Along with our fans I’ve had some great memories over the course of that time and hopefully we can add to that and have more memorable days out in the future.”Ports gaffer Niall Currie has been busy in the January transfer window, but this is one piece of business that was high on his list of priorities, “As I’ve said before, we can’t be constantly rebuilding and we now have a nucleus re-signed for next season and have a few more of our boys that we would like to get tied down for 2025/26 as well.“I’m delighted to get the wee man on board for next season. We are getting Ryan into his prime and best years, and we’re excited about that.