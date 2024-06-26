Ports find a Ray of light
The 20-year-old goalkeeper Jamie Ray has signed on at Shamrock Park, having made 24 appearances for Ballinamallard last season, keeping seven clean sheets.
On making the switch to The Ports Jamie said: "I was delighted when Niall called me, once a club the size of Portadown want you you don’t turn them down.
"I’m really looking forward to getting started here in the next week or so and doing my very best for the club.
Portadown manager Niall Currie added: "We’re delighted to get Jamie to the club, we profiled a young keeper who we feel will have a great future and learn so much from a top professional like Aaron McCarey.
"Having played so many first team games for Ballinamallard United at such a young age we feel Jamie is that one. He is very ambitious and I feel this is perfect for his learning and development however make no doubts that with the experience he has got from Ballinamallard United he’s ready to go.
