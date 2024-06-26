Ports find a Ray of light

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Portadown FC back to pre-season training this week ahead of the new Sports Direct NIFL Premiership season, boss Niall Currie continues his team building with the addition of a new goalkeeper.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper Jamie Ray has signed on at Shamrock Park, having made 24 appearances for Ballinamallard last season, keeping seven clean sheets.

On making the switch to The Ports Jamie said: "I was delighted when Niall called me, once a club the size of Portadown want you you don’t turn them down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I’m really looking forward to getting started here in the next week or so and doing my very best for the club.

Niall Currie with new signing Jamie Ray

Portadown manager Niall Currie added: "We’re delighted to get Jamie to the club, we profiled a young keeper who we feel will have a great future and learn so much from a top professional like Aaron McCarey.