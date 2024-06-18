Ports forward on transfer list

By Trevor ClydesdaleContributor
Published 18th Jun 2024, 13:30 BST
Portadown FC continue their team rebuilding ahead of a return to the NIFL Sports Direct Premiership for the 2024/25 season.

The club can confirm that forward Kenny Kane has been placed on the transfer list.

Kane scored eight goals in 45 appearances for the NIFL Playr-Fit Championship winners last term.

Interested parties are asked to contact the club’s general manager, Mark Beattie, at [email protected]

