Ports forward on transfer list

Portadown FC continue their team rebuilding ahead of a return to the NIFL Sports Direct Premiership for the 2024/25 season.
The club can confirm that forward Kenny Kane has been placed on the transfer list.
Kane scored eight goals in 45 appearances for the NIFL Playr-Fit Championship winners last term.
Interested parties are asked to contact the club’s general manager, Mark Beattie, at [email protected]
