Ports get points in tough week

Bethal checks the delivery

Portadown teams played two gamed this week with mixed results. However they still were able to collect league points from tough games.

The Veterans Bowling Team from Portadown had a local home derby to Banbridge Red. The Banbridge team came to Portadown as League leaders and a test for Portadown. Banbridge had a numbers of experienced bowlers who for years played a high level for the Banbridge Senior Team. Portadown had some new players in their ranks but all were not deter by the task . All the rinks started fairly close and it was only two great end of bowls form Banbridge in rink 1 that the game looked one sides. The other Portadown Rink continued to fight hard and proved a hard nut to crack.

In the end Portadown lost one rink and won one rink. It was a couple of high winning ends from Banbridge on one rink that meant they gained the overall winning points score on the day. In terms of league points Portadown took 4 of the overall ten points with Banbridge the winners with 6 point. The team were overall happy with the result against the strong Banbridge Team and veterans captain Billy Martin was proud of how his team played during the afternoon.

Portadown’s next game is not until 21st July when they travel to Newry.

Captain confident

On Saturday the Senior team played Castleton away in the league. A number of the players were unavailable but with a large squad this year the team could still put out a strong league side capable of playing to a high standard.

For the second week in a row, the team came away as winners. With some players missing, Rinks were rearranged, to ensure experience was available throughout the team for the match. Before the game the Captain David Moore asked the team to keep up the winning standard of recent weeks. In the early exchanges the the games were quite close with no daylight between any of them in the finish it saw Rink 1 under Skip Peter Hunniford lose by six shots. Shortly after it was Rink 2 losing under Skip Eric McCartney going down by four shots. This put Castleton ahead by 2 Rinks and 10 shots in front.

However with two Rinks remaining Portadown were sitting with a healthy lead in their last two Rinks. Rink 3 finished next with Portadown pulling back the 10 shots, after a great win by kip Noel Orr's rink. That left it all square with one Rink to Finish. It was captain Davy Moore’s Rink who had lead throughout a tough game who gave the club the overall victory. Portadown men won with an overall lead of 8 shots. Portadown took 5 league Points out of the possible 7. A great win was praised by Captain David Moore and President Christopher Duff. The team have no match this week.

. Portadown ladies did not have as good a werk as they had over the last month. The ladies faced a tough competition against the Ballyholme ladies in the McMaster Cup. Bernie, and Sandra managed to win 17-13, but Lynda, Zoe, and Beth fell short, losing 22-11, resulting in an overall defeat by 7 points.

Congratulations to the Ballyholme ladies, and we wish them every success in the upcoming round!