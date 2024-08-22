Ports have a point to prove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a real blood and thunder local derby at Lakeview Park, Loughgall, visitors Portadown picked up their first point of the new Sports Direct Premiership season. The Ports were left to rue a deflected goal for the second consecutive game but their second half performance delighted the Management team of Niall Currie and Clifford Adams.

Speaking after the game, Ports assistant manager Clifford Adams was delighted to have secured a point from this typical derby game.

"It's our first point on the board, as much as I would love all three we know how hard it is to come here. They beat Carrick 3-0 on Saturday, so we knew it was going to be tough."

Portadown twice took the lead but it was another cruel deflection which cost them all three points. Adams reflecting on the goal made a very valid point, "Another deflection, how do you coach to stop deflections?"

Loughgall and Portadown take to the field at Lakeview Park

Portadown got off to a blistering start in the second minute of the game. A poor pass out from Loughgall keeper Gartside went straight to Josh Ukek and he laid the ball across to Ryan Mayse 25 yard from goal. Quick thinking by Mayse saw him chip the keeper who was caught in no man's land and the ball sailed into the empty net.

Just five minutes later the home side were on level terms when former Ports forward Nathaniel Ferris scrambled home a deflected ball in a crowded box. The ball pinged around the six yard line and Ferris toe poke wad deflected into the bottom left hand corner of McCarey's goals.

With Portadown sitting back, the home side pushed forward and Ferris looked to have given Loughgall the lead on 25 minutes when his close range header beat McCarey. The goal however was ruled out for offside.

The sides went in level at the break and the Reds once again were quickest to react at the start of the second period. Mayse broke away down the right hand side and fired a low ball across the box which Ukek ran onto to fire the ball home.

Portadown had fallen to a late deflected goal against Glentoran on Saturday and cruelly it happened again. Kelly drove towards the corner of the box and his shot was deflected over McCarey to bring the teams level again.

Both sides gave their all in typical derby fashion and a few players can feel aggrieved to have picked up cards in what was a hard but sporting encounter.

Clifford Adams summed it up: "We want every game to be like a derby."

A 2-2 draw was a result which neither side wanted but both were happy to take when the final whistle blew.