Ports issue Amber warning

In typically unseasonable weather Portadown gave an early warning of the advancing storm as they raced out of the blocks at Blanchflower Park.

The Ports went into Saturday's friendly with H&W Welders looking to make it three wins from three this week. Having secured midweek wins against Ards and Rectory Rangers the Shamrock Park men were quick to show against Championship opposition.

On three minutes a fine drive from Jack Duncan was well saved by Mills in the Welder's goal. Four minutes later Mills was again on hand to turn away a goal bound effort from McCullough.

The Ports had an opportunity to open the scoring in the tenth minute when they were awarded a penalty, but Mills made it a trio of fine saves to keep the scoreline goalless.

There was nothing the home keeper could do just before the quarter hour mark when a fine run by Shay McCartan saw his cross turned into a empty net by the unfortunate O'Kane.

The home side did come back into the game and on the half hour mark McCarey had to be on his toes to tip over a McCloskey effort. They continued to press and it was just reward when O'Connor fired low under McCarey to tie the game.

The visitors made seven changes at the break, and it was one of those substitutes, Jamie Browne, who fired home from the penalty spot to give the Ports a 2-1 lead on 53 minutes.

The crowd of around 300 fans that braved the elements were well served with the fair on offer as the Ports edged home to secure victory.