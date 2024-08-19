Ports match cancelled

By Trevor Clydesdale
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 16:13 BST
To assist Larne FC with preparations for their Playoff round of the UEFA Conference League, scheduled for Thursday 22nd & 29th August 2024, Portadown FC has confirmed that the Sports Direct Premiership fixture against the Co Antrim side at Inver Park on Saturday 24th August has been postponed.

A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course.

