Ports match cancelled

To assist Larne FC with preparations for their Playoff round of the UEFA Conference League, scheduled for Thursday 22nd & 29th August 2024, Portadown FC has confirmed that the Sports Direct Premiership fixture against the Co Antrim side at Inver Park on Saturday 24th August has been postponed.

A new date for the fixture will be arranged in due course.