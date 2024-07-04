Ports sign Cliftonville star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Niall Currie continued his team rebuilding with the signing of Cliftonville League Cup winning winger.

Portadown Football Club have announced the signing of Jamie McDonagh following his release from Cliftonville this week.

The 28 year old won the League Cup and helped the Belfast Reds to European qualification. McDonagh previously was on the books of Greenock Morton, Sligo Rovers and Derry City, before joining Glentoran in August 2020 and moving on to Cliftonville in July 2021, the winger had loan spells with Glenavon and Newry City AFC during his time at Solitude.

The Lisburn native was previously at Shamrock Park as a youth alongside spells at Linfield and Sheffield United and has represented Northern Ireland at Under-17, Under-19 and Under-21 level.

During his time at Solitude Jamie scored nine goals in 89 appearances.

On signing on at Shamrock, Jamie said: I’m delighted to be joining Portadown Football Club.

"When I met Niall and his staff I was very impressed by what they said as well as the plans for the ground, I had interest from other Premiership clubs but I feel here is the right club to get back enjoying my football.

"I’m looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the squad this week."

Portadown manager Niall Currie added: We’re absolutely delighted to get Jamie to our club, he’s still a young man and only a couple of season ago he was regarded as one of the best wide players in the Premiership.

"We will strive to get Jamie back playing football with a smile and enjoying himself with us, after that his quality is there for all of us to see.