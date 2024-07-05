Ports sign former Rangers defender MacKinnon
and live on Freeview channel 276
The centre back came through the youth ranks at Linfield before making the move to Rangers at the age 16 in 2019, spending four years in Scotland.
The 21-year-old progressed to the Rangers B side and also represented Northern Ireland as a youth international up to Under 21 level before being released by The Gers in 2023 and returning home to sign for Carrick Rangers.
McKinnon made 29 appearances last season for Stuart King’s team as they finished the season in the European playoffs position.
Lewis explained the reasons for his moving to Shamrock Park, and his excitement ahead of the new season.
"Having heard the plans for the team and the project going forward, I want to be a part of it and just can’t wait to get started now," he said..
"I spent four years with Glasgow Rangers and came home last year and played 29 games for Carrick Rangers which I enjoyed, I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere at Shamrock Park as I followed closely the progress last year and the crowds for a team in the Championship was excellent."
Ports boss Niall Currie spoke of his delight to get McKinnon on board.
"When we found out that Lewis was available we made contact and everything just happened so quickly, it’s an area we have been looking to strengthen," he said.
"Lewis is exactly the type of centre back we have been looking for, pacey, aggressive and a good reader of the game. He’s very adaptable and can play in a four or a three at the back.
"Lewis has great pedigree having spent four years at Glasgow Rangers before coming home last year and signing for Carrick Rangers, we’re all excited to see Lewis pull on the red shirt and have really positive season."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.