Ports sign former Rangers defender MacKinnon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portadown Football Club has announced the signing of Lewis MacKinnon on expiry of his contract with Carrick Rangers.

The centre back came through the youth ranks at Linfield before making the move to Rangers at the age 16 in 2019, spending four years in Scotland.

The 21-year-old progressed to the Rangers B side and also represented Northern Ireland as a youth international up to Under 21 level before being released by The Gers in 2023 and returning home to sign for Carrick Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKinnon made 29 appearances last season for Stuart King’s team as they finished the season in the European playoffs position.

Lewis McKinnon signs for Portadown

Lewis explained the reasons for his moving to Shamrock Park, and his excitement ahead of the new season.

"Having heard the plans for the team and the project going forward, I want to be a part of it and just can’t wait to get started now," he said..

"I spent four years with Glasgow Rangers and came home last year and played 29 games for Carrick Rangers which I enjoyed, I’m really looking forward to the atmosphere at Shamrock Park as I followed closely the progress last year and the crowds for a team in the Championship was excellent."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ports boss Niall Currie spoke of his delight to get McKinnon on board.

"When we found out that Lewis was available we made contact and everything just happened so quickly, it’s an area we have been looking to strengthen," he said.

"Lewis is exactly the type of centre back we have been looking for, pacey, aggressive and a good reader of the game. He’s very adaptable and can play in a four or a three at the back.