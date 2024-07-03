Ports step out in style
Both home and away shirts include the current club crest along with the PFC letter logo which has featured sporadically over our 100 years in Irish League football, last making appearance on the shirts between 2000 and 2002.
Also unvailed was a new primary shirt sponsor in the form of DFDS, Northern Europe's leading transport provider, with their logo adorning the body of the shirts alongside associate kit sponsors Haffey Sports Grounds, David Jameson and Dalzells of Markethill appearing on the sleeves and back of the shirt respectively, with Palyn Transport Management Consultants and the Seagoe Hotel on the shorts.
The full range of club sportswear is available from the club shop at Shamrock Park.
