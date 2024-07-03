Ports step out in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portadown FC have released their new home and away kits for the 2024/25 season. The club shop did brisk business when the kit including training gear went on sale last weekend.

Both home and away shirts include the current club crest along with the PFC letter logo which has featured sporadically over our 100 years in Irish League football, last making appearance on the shirts between 2000 and 2002.

Also unvailed was a new primary shirt sponsor in the form of DFDS, Northern Europe's leading transport provider, with their logo adorning the body of the shirts alongside associate kit sponsors Haffey Sports Grounds, David Jameson and Dalzells of Markethill appearing on the sleeves and back of the shirt respectively, with Palyn Transport Management Consultants and the Seagoe Hotel on the shorts.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...