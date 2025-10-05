Ports storm to victory in Mid-Ulster derby against Glenavon

Storm Amy was still baring its teeth on Saturday evening as Portadown and Glenavon took to the field, but it was the red side of the divide that weathered the conditions best.

Despite trailing at the interval, it was Niall Currie’s side that controlled the majority of play. A first half which produced little in the way of clear-cut chances saw Glenavon go in at the break one goal to the good. Portadown reacted to the early setback and took the game to the visitors.

Teelan and Chapman raiding down the right wing continually got behind the Glenavon defence but their crosses into the danger area failed to prove fruitful.

The visitors coming off the back of nine straight defeats had taken a shock lead in the fifth minute. A deep cross from the left by McKeown was hooked back from the by-line by McMullan and McCarey under pressure, spilled the ball to the feet of McGerrigan, and he reacted quickest to toe-poke the ball through a crowd of players.

Ben Quinn on his debut wrapped up the points for Portadown.

Ryan Mayse, in for the suspended Ben Wylie, came closest to getting the Ports back into the game. On the half hour mark his flicked header was superbly clawed behind by keeper Byrne as it looked destined to creep in at the top corner. Two minutes later it was Mayse again with a low drive to the near post which Bryne again did well to turn behind.

Glenavon’s O’Kane and O’Connor picked up yellow cards in the first half.

The Ports came out after the interval on the front foot and with three minutes Luke Wislon drove into the opposition box before unleashing a blistering drive which stung the hands of Bryne in the Glenavon goal. Ten minutes later the sides were level when Wilson got his just rewards rising majestically to rocket a header past Byrne from a Ryan Mayse cross.

Portadown continued to press forward in search of a second and following excellent work by Tulloch he cut the ball back from the by-line on the in-rushing Fyfe, but he was unable to dig the ball out from his feet and watched as the ball went agonisingly wide.

Steven McCullough with a near post header gave Portadown the lead to complete the comeback

Just after the midway point of the second half the home side took the lead when Mayse’s corner was met at the near post by Steven McCullough and he directed his header over everyone into the far corner.

On sixty-nine minutes Naill Currie introduced new signing Ben Quinn to the action, and it took the former Celtic winger just eleven minutes to open his goal scoring account. A superb reverse pass from Teelan picked out Quinn’s run into the box and the diminutive winger twisted and turned leaving players in his wake before unleashing an unstoppable drive past the floundering Glenavon defence to put the icing on the cake.

It was a result that sent managerless Glenavon to their tenth straight league defeat.

Ports boss Niall Curie was disappointed that a small section of the home crowd had chosen to boo the team off the pitch at half-time, but he was full of praise for his players and felt a huge degree of relief that the horrendous injury list that has plagued the start to the season is at last showing signs of relenting.

“We’ve had some really, really difficult games, but we’ve had a really, really nasty series of injuries as well to really key players and I'm now looking, with Ben Quinn coming in and Rabbi being available, Shay’s close now, Ukek’s close as well and Tulloch’s getting up to speed still, and you look at Luke Wilson, who was out for a year, and you look at Luke today and you say we’re in a much better place here”

Portadown: McCarey, Altintop, MacKinnon, Wilson (Minzamba), Chapman, McCullough, Teelan, Thompson, Fyfe, Mayse (Quinn), Tulloch (Obhakhan). Unused subs: Moore, Traynor, Gibson, Annett.

Glenavon: Byrne, McMullan, Murphy, McKeown (Burns), O’Kane, McClelland, Kee (Quinn), Carlin, McGovern, O’Connor (Bosakani), McGerrigan (Smith). Unused subs: Hamill, Cartwright, Mallon.

Referee: Louise Thompson