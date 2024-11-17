Ports tie Ukek to extended deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the deal to keep Ahu Obhakhan at Shamrock Park, Niall Currie has moved quickly to get the signature of Josh Ukek on a contract that will keep him at Portadown until the summer of 2026.

The Ports gaffer has made it clear he wants to build a squad that will be together for some time and avoid the situation he has found himself in over the past number of transfer windows where he has had to completely rebuild his squad.

Speaking about his latest piece of business Currie re-iterated, “As I said about Ahu (Obhakhan), it’s very important we make sure we keep our talent here at the club, so we no longer have such a big turn over every season, that’s our plans ahead”.

“We believe Josh is a top talent with a lot to learn still but completely at the right club for that now, he’s a massive game changer on his day and we want that to evolve now with consistency. He’s a great lad and has found his home with us so here’s to watching this exciting young player develop and as always special mention to Shane Dolan, our head of ROI recruitment”.

Josh Ukek pens new deal at Shamrock Park

In other contract news Cathair Friel has departed the club. The former Ballymena United striker had made 3 appearances for the club since returning in the summer following a successful loan spell in 2023.