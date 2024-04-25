Power NI donation gives Annagh Utd Under-15s a winning look

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1963, the Portadown Club has continually evolved and now offers training for boys and girls aged four to 18, with the youth team plying its trade in the Mid Ulster Under-18 League.

Helping Hands supports those causes that matter the most and allows Power NI employees to nominate an individual, group or an organisation to receive sponsorship.

On this occasion, Barry Rogan nominated Annagh United Youth Academy due to the close relations he has with the club. Thanks to his nomination, the £300 has helped to cover the cost of new training and match wear.

Pictured (L-R) is Power NI’s Barry Rogan, Head Coach Karl Wells, and two Under-15 players.

Karl Wells – the Under-15s Head Coach – said: “We arethrilled that Power NI has expressed an interest in supporting our young football team.

“Power NI’s contribution is vital to our team, with the generous donation going towards a kit and training gear which the boys will wear with pride.

“Everyone involved with the Under-15s youth setup is proud to have Power NI as part of our team.”

Power NI employee Barry Rogan added: “This grant will ensure every player who is part of Annagh United Football Club’s Under-15 team benefits from the essential equipment and training gear they need.