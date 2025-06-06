Q Club lift the Knockagh Cup
Legion captain Mark Porter battled to win the 4th frame and to get the lads off the mark but Q Club would hold a commanding 5-2 lead at the interval to have 1 hand on the cup.
The tie went back into the balance though as Rab Butler and Mark Porter won the first 2 frames to close the gap to 1 at 5-4. Kyzler Todd and Ciaran O’Toole restored the 3 frame gap and got Q Club onto the hill taking frames 10 and 11 with 2 expertly taken out finishes. The Legion wouldn’t give in however and Mark Porter completed a well earned hat trick in frame 12 and Tristan Scott Heyes took the match to the last frame in regulation with a win in frame 13. Kyzler Todd would however complete his hat trick to get the Larne boys over the line with a nervy win in the last frame.
A good win for the Q Club and both sides will meet again next week in Whiteabbey in the last league game of the season.
A massive thanks to Q Club for hosting this final.