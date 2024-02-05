Races to organise, trail run, sunny Spain and parkruns - busy week for Springwell
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mallon & Co Solicitors have once again generously supported the race as the headline sponsors.
Three races will take place on closed roads within the campus: 5pm runners aiming to run a time of 22 mins or over; 5.45pm run time 17-22 mins; 6:15pm under 17 mins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Any athlete who can run 17 minutes or less for a 5k has trained hard and is well motivated, but just to add a little extra incentive Mallon & Co Solicitors have offered a “bounty” of £250 to any runner who sets either a new male or female course record on the night. The male record is currently 14:06 and the female record 16:28.
Online entries can be found at https://athleticsni.org/Fixtures/Coleraine-Campus-5k-2024
The final event of the Sperrin Harriers Winter on Saturday, February 3, saw a last-minute change of venue to the scenic Lough Fea for a 10k race consisting of two and a half laps of the lough. Another strong run from Nicola Frizelle saw her finish 31st in 43:02 with James Hughes 38th in 44:33. Adele Tomb was 44th in 46:32 with Carolyn Crawford 48th in 47:29.
Saturday saw Gary and Catherine Moore in sunny Spain taking on the challenge of a very hilly 5k through the streets of Torremolinos. Catherine finished 62nd overall and third in her age category with a time of 22:59, with Gary 106th in 26:09.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A pleasant Saturday morning saw the Springers spread far and wide, as 59 of them went in search of parkrun adventures at 14 different venues.
Belfast Victoria - Michael MULVENNA 24:22, Mariette MULVENNA 28:07; Ecos - Reggie COLVILLE 20:08 PB, Sonya COLVILLE 29:04 PB, Kenneth BACON 42:57; Netley Abbey - Catherine BYERS 34:17 300th parkrun.
Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 18:46, David O'NEILL 18:51, Maurice WALKER 20:00, Rhys WALKER 20:21, Laura WATTERS 21:38, Cathy ADAMS 22:46, Paul LAVERTY 22:57, Shaun CARTON 23:59, George BRIEN 24:53, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:01, Patrick MAGEE 27:04, Pamela HOWE 27:20, Gemma WRAY 28:41, Aisling HYNES 29:35, Michael MCKEOWN 29:58, Andrew WILSON 29:59, Anne JACK 30:15, Amanda SCOTT 31:25, Lorraine ABERNETHY 34:44, Caoimhe QUINN 38:50, Julie CORBETT 50:59, Reid JACK 51:03.
Antrim - Monica MCCLENAGHAN 33:22; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 26:04; Letterkenny - Patricia CRAIG 25:21; Valley - Colin CONNOLLY 29:59, Antoinette CONWAY 30:13; Limavady - John BUTCHER 19:15, Brian MOORE 20:02, David SHIELS 20:46, Aaron STEELE 22:58, Kevin MCLEAN 23:00, Fergus THOMPSON 23:12, Laura Ann CARMICHAEL 23:38 PB, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:49, Gael BUTCHER 25:54, Janet PATRICK 25:58, Naomi GORDON 25:59 PB, David MCGAFFIN 26:00, Alison C DUNCAN 27:16, Sinead GRAHAM 28:59, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:44, John MCMICHAEL 30:52, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:29, Alan WHITE 31:30, Nicola WHITE 35:24, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 35:25.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stormont - Chris DENTON 17:59 PB, Ali SHAW 19:17; Coole - Elaine MONTGOMERY 36:39; Knockbracken Reservoir - Alan PLATT 24:39; Garvagh Forest - Bernie HANNIGAN 31:08, Kay HACK 39:42; Limepark Playing Fields - Fiona PRUE 20:32 PB.