Mallon & Co Solicitors have once again generously supported the race as the headline sponsors.

Three races will take place on closed roads within the campus: 5pm runners aiming to run a time of 22 mins or over; 5.45pm run time 17-22 mins; 6:15pm under 17 mins.

Any athlete who can run 17 minutes or less for a 5k has trained hard and is well motivated, but just to add a little extra incentive Mallon & Co Solicitors have offered a “bounty” of £250 to any runner who sets either a new male or female course record on the night. The male record is currently 14:06 and the female record 16:28.

Enda McKaigue (Mallon & Co) David McGaffin (Springwell RC) Paul Boyle (Mallon & Co)

Online entries can be found at https://athleticsni.org/Fixtures/Coleraine-Campus-5k-2024

The final event of the Sperrin Harriers Winter on Saturday, February 3, saw a last-minute change of venue to the scenic Lough Fea for a 10k race consisting of two and a half laps of the lough. Another strong run from Nicola Frizelle saw her finish 31st in 43:02 with James Hughes 38th in 44:33. Adele Tomb was 44th in 46:32 with Carolyn Crawford 48th in 47:29.

Saturday saw Gary and Catherine Moore in sunny Spain taking on the challenge of a very hilly 5k through the streets of Torremolinos. Catherine finished 62nd overall and third in her age category with a time of 22:59, with Gary 106th in 26:09.

A pleasant Saturday morning saw the Springers spread far and wide, as 59 of them went in search of parkrun adventures at 14 different venues.

Reid Jack volunteering at Portrush parkrun

Belfast Victoria - Michael MULVENNA 24:22, Mariette MULVENNA 28:07; Ecos - Reggie COLVILLE 20:08 PB, Sonya COLVILLE 29:04 PB, Kenneth BACON 42:57; Netley Abbey - Catherine BYERS 34:17 300th parkrun.

Portrush - Andy WHITEFORD 18:46, David O'NEILL 18:51, Maurice WALKER 20:00, Rhys WALKER 20:21, Laura WATTERS 21:38, Cathy ADAMS 22:46, Paul LAVERTY 22:57, Shaun CARTON 23:59, George BRIEN 24:53, Mervyn THOMPSON 25:01, Patrick MAGEE 27:04, Pamela HOWE 27:20, Gemma WRAY 28:41, Aisling HYNES 29:35, Michael MCKEOWN 29:58, Andrew WILSON 29:59, Anne JACK 30:15, Amanda SCOTT 31:25, Lorraine ABERNETHY 34:44, Caoimhe QUINN 38:50, Julie CORBETT 50:59, Reid JACK 51:03.

Antrim - Monica MCCLENAGHAN 33:22; Castlewellan - Gary KENDALL 26:04; Letterkenny - Patricia CRAIG 25:21; Valley - Colin CONNOLLY 29:59, Antoinette CONWAY 30:13; Limavady - John BUTCHER 19:15, Brian MOORE 20:02, David SHIELS 20:46, Aaron STEELE 22:58, Kevin MCLEAN 23:00, Fergus THOMPSON 23:12, Laura Ann CARMICHAEL 23:38 PB, Leanne QUIGLEY 25:49, Gael BUTCHER 25:54, Janet PATRICK 25:58, Naomi GORDON 25:59 PB, David MCGAFFIN 26:00, Alison C DUNCAN 27:16, Sinead GRAHAM 28:59, Linda MC MICHAEL 29:44, John MCMICHAEL 30:52, Ingrid HAMILTON 31:29, Alan WHITE 31:30, Nicola WHITE 35:24, Heather MCLAUGHLIN 35:25.

