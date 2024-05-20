Red Hot Racing in the Tullyroan Sunshine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portadown racer Mark Corry was in dominant form at Tullyroan Oval on Saturday evening, racing to a heat and final double as a very healthy field contested the Lightning Rods Tullyroan Challenge Cup. An even bigger field of 6-11 year old Ninja Kart stars from across the UK contested their Tullyroan Challenge Cup, with Ahoghill’s Lewis Hazlett taking the title.

Lightning Rods: very welcome travelling band of drivers bolstered the Lightning Rods grid to over the 20 mark, with James McKinney holding off Mark Corry to land the opening heat win, before Corry went on to win heat two over Kieran Burke.

The Tullyroan Challenge Cup Final paired heat winners Corry and McKinney on the front row, and a superb battle ensued between the pair for the early stages. They circulated side-by-side for a number of laps, before Corry made his speed count to edge ahead to a great win. McKinney and Ross Houston completed the top three ahead of Burke and Tam Agnew.

Ninja Karts: World Champion Mason Carberry from Suffolk kicked off his night in great style by winning the opening Ninja Karts heat, taking the lead on the last lap to lead home Ollie Williamson and Rowdy Grattan. Heat Two saw Austin Grattan from Banbridge take a popular win over Hampshire’s Arthur Ware and Tipperary’s Meabh Shanahan. The third heat once again saw Carberry power through for the win as Ollie Williamson went for a huge rollover down the back straight. Charlie Weston and Lewis Hazlett took second and third respectively.

Troy Crawford rolls spectacularly in the Superstox at Tullyroan Oval

The final saw a huge battle out front, with Carberry and Hazlett going at it hammer and tongs throughout. Hazlett managed to wrestle the lead at the mid way stage before Carberry unfortunately spun out of contention. English lad Jack Jones came through with a late challenge, but Hazlett came home to take a superb Tullyroan Challenge Cup victory over Jones, Jake Barnett, Ware and Jack Murphy.

Stock Rods: A huge field of Stock Rods again included some visitors from the Republic of Ireland, with Jack Maher impressing on his way to the heat one win over stalwart Victor McAfee and Eamon Barrett. Heat two saw a determined drive from Callum Magill earn him the victory despite a late caution, coming home ahead of Cathal McGivern and Maher.

The final turned out to be an absolute cracker, with Maher and McGivern having a superb battle for much of the distance. Barrett joined the party too for a time, before the higher graders arrived on the scene late in the race. Reuben Kernohan found the smallest of gaps inside Maher on the final lap, wrestling through to the lead and a fine win ahead of Maher and McGivern, after World Champ Dan Shannon was docked two places from second for contact.

2.0 Hot Rods: Dean McFarland raced clear in the opening 2.0 Hot Rods heat, only to be run down late on by Allen Cherry. Allen pulled off a superb outside line pass to take the win over McFarland and Wayne Woolsey. Heat two followed a similar pattern, with Ryan McCrory this time chasing down early leader McFarland to take the win over Cherry.

Lightning Rod Challenge Cup winner was Portadown driver Mark Corry

The final saw McFarland again set the early pace, but this time there was simply no catching him as he powered home to a welcome win over McCrory, Conor Hughes and Cherry.

Superstox: The opening Superstox heat saw a rollover for Troy Crawford on the Tullyroan Bend, as Jamie McCann relegated long time leader Gerard Hartley to win ahead of Jordan Robinson. Conor Murphy led heat two only to lose out to the flying National and Irish Champion Lee Davison, as he took the victory over Dean Catherwood.

The final, the second round of the Spedeworth TV/NI Oval TV Series saw Murphy again in the lead early on, before he was passed just before the 5 laps to go marker by Catherwood. Despite the efforts of McCann and Davison to get on terms, Catherwood held on for a great win which earned him both a trophy and a voucher from the series sponsors.

