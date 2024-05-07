Reserves continue with league campaign

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seapatrick entertained Crewe Utd U21s on Wednesday 30th April.

A quick start by Seapatrick had them three-up inside the first 15 minutes with goals for G Borges,Lee Magill and Stephen Jones.

Crewe got back into the game with their first goal on 16 minutes after a quick break. Sam Johnston replied for Seapatrick prior to the break to leave it 4-1 at the break.

Seapatrick made 3 changes at half time and it disrupted their flow and Crewe got a deserved second. Again Seapatrick responded and G Borges added a quality fifth goal.