Reserves continue with league campaign
Seapatrick entertained Crewe Utd U21s on Wednesday 30th April.
A quick start by Seapatrick had them three-up inside the first 15 minutes with goals for G Borges,Lee Magill and Stephen Jones.
Crewe got back into the game with their first goal on 16 minutes after a quick break. Sam Johnston replied for Seapatrick prior to the break to leave it 4-1 at the break.
Seapatrick made 3 changes at half time and it disrupted their flow and Crewe got a deserved second. Again Seapatrick responded and G Borges added a quality fifth goal.
Crewe to their credit continued to pressure and scored 2 late goals to make the last few minutes a nervous watch. Seapatrick held on to take all 3 points and now travel to neighbours Banbridge Town on Tuesday 7th May 7.15 KO at Crystal Park