Rhys finds An-nett for Ports

Rhys Annett scored on his first start in a Portadown shirt

A late call-off from Josh Ukek left Ports gaffer Niall Curie in a quandary as to his team selection and formation for Friday night’s visit of Crusaders. With Ray Tulloch also unavailable he was left with limited options in the wide areas. After much discussion with his backroom staff Niall got the team formation spot on and all the substitutes played their part when they were introduced to the action. The first half was end to end but failed to produce that killer finishing touch from either side, with Currie likening it to a basketball game at times.

With both teams struggling to get a hold on the game, it was the home side that made the breakthrough three minutes before the interval. On loan striker Rhys Annett dispossessed Lewis Barr in the centre of the park, and as the ball broke clear he chased it down, striding forward to cooly slide it past Tuffey into the back of the net.

Prior to that, the nearest either side had come to breaking the deadlock was a ninth minute header by Fraser Bryden for the visitors and a Teelan effort into the side net after the Ports midfielder beat his marker on the angle of the box and bore down on Tuffey’s goal but took the wrong option, going for the near post.

Just before the half-hour mark Jordan Forsythe received a yellow card following a lunge on Ports defender Lewis MacKinnon.

The second period began in much the same manner as the first and it was the visitors who got back on level terms seven minutes after the break. Two Crusaders looked to be in an offside position but with play allowed to continue, Brooks did well on the right, maintaining possession before cutting it back for Forsythe to fire home through a crowded penalty area.

The Ports boss knew it was going to be one of those games where fortune favoured the brave, as he explained “ You’ve got to find a way no matter what it takes, and full credit to the players tonight, they found a way” With fifteen minutes left on the clock it looked like Rhys Annett again was going to be the man to find that way through. A goal kick from McCarey was flicked on to Annett as he split his markers and bore down on goal, but his shot was hit straight at the keeper. Eamon Fyfe following up kept his cool and calmly fired it past Tuffey.

Portadown made several changes as they looked to secure the points and Crusaders were limited to a free-kick on the edge of the box, which Forsythe hit straight into the defensive wall.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell bemoaned the fact that his team have been giving away too many goals, “I have the players all week that we have been conceding too many goals, you can’t make mistakes or teams will punish you, and we have made two tonight and we have been punished.”

Portadown: McCarey, (Rea), Altintop, MacKinnon, Chapman, Thompson(McCartan), Wylie, Teelan(Gibson), McCullough, Obhakhan(Fyfe), Annett(Mayse). Subs: Moore, Wilson,

Crusaders: Tuffey, Forsythe, Hamilton(Clarke), Weir, Brooks, Dunlop(Nixon), Easton, Forsythe, Bryden, Anderson(McKechnie), Barr. Subs: Nimaga, Williamson, McCart,Boyd

Referee; Evan Boyce