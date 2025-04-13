Riordan takes feature event at Tullyroan Oval

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

County Cork driver Ian Riordan had his Lotus Exige in sparkling form at Tullyroan Oval near Dungannon on Saturday evening, grabbing the spoils in World Series NI Round 10 for National Hot Rods.

Dublin’s Stevo McGrath took the honours in the Unlimited National Bangers King of Krash, whilst the other three finals all fell to Portadown drivers – Nigel Jackson (Lightning Rods), Steven Haugh (Superstox) and young Ollie Williamson (Ninja Karts).

National Hot Rods

Thomas Dilly made great use of his yellow grading and his joker round (giving him 4 new tyres) to take the opening National Hot Rod win of the night ahead of Scotsman James Mooney and Dean McCrory.

Young Scotch Street ace Ollie Williamson won the Ninja Karts at Tullyroan Oval

Heat two saw a fiery and very scary engine blow up early on for Mark Heatrick, which necessitated a caution period to clean up the mess. Dilly was once again on fine form, and he pulled away from the chasing pack to take his second win of the evening. The flying Ian Riordan inherited second spot ahead of John Christie after a lightning fast race from the rear of the field.

Dilly again held the premier spot for much of the final, until he unfortunately found the wall on the Annaghmore Bend. That gifted top spot to Mooney, but he could offer little resistance to the flying Ian Riordan, the Lotus pilot from County Cork blasting around the outside to take a sublime victory over Christie and Mooney.

Unlimited National Bangers

A lower than anticipated entry of Unlimited National Bangers still produced some very watchable racing, with Gordy McKee the leader in the main King of Krash event until he was baulked by the backmarking Kieran McIvor. That opened the door for Stevo McGrath to take the win over McKee and Leonard Dunn.

Ian Riordan - National Hot Rod winner at Tullyroan Oval

The first Allcomers event saw McKee take the win this time ahead of McGrath and Dunn, before McIvor led the second Allcomers until McKee swooped past to take another win. The Destruction Derby completed the night, with McIvor and Dunn fighting it out. After trading several great blows it was Dunn who took the win as last car moving, with McIvor having to make do with the Entertainer of the Meeting tag.

Superstox

Neil Hyndman quickly hit the front in the opening Superstox heat, but he had no answer to the pace of the flying World Champion, Jordan Robinson. Jordan took the win over Paddy Murphy and Ethan Martin. Hyndman once again took the lead in heat two, this time holding the top spot all the way home for victory ahead of Murphy and Steven Haugh.

The star graders traded blows early in the final which was a joy to watch, as Hyndman and then Murphy held sway out front. But Haugh was the man this time, scything through to the lead and the win in some style ahead of Jamie McCann and Kyle Beattie.

Lightning Rods

It was pleasing to see such a good grid of Lightning Rods on hand, with Jake Morgan excelling in the opening heat to win ahead of Nigel Jackson and Feargal McNally. Jake then repeated the feat in heat two in his fluorescent orange BMW, racing home once again with Conor Doherty and Dermot Tynan the placemen this time around.

An upgrade for the final did little to thwart Morgan’s progress in the final, but just as he challenged for the lead he found the turn one wall and his race was done. That opened the door for stalwart Nigel Jackson to take the victory and the silverware over Ross Houston and McNally.

Ninja Karts

A big grid of young Ninja Kart racers as always produced some fine racing, with Frankie Stirling leading the opener until Matthew McNeill went motoring past to take it up. Matthew just left the door open in the final bend, and that allowed Rowdy Grattan to snatch the win superbly over William Brown. There was a first ever win in heat two for Jordan Davis after a splendid drive, as he just held off Brown on the run to the flag to grab a well deserved first trophy in his racing career.

Stirling impressed in the final as he raced into the lead, but he was eventually caught by the pack before a mid race caution period bunched them all up for the race to the chequered flag. Ollie Williamson burst through to the lead, and he took the trophy in fine style from Cahan Bradley, with the impressive Brown next home ahead Grattan.

Next Meeting

There is a busy Easter weekend ahead on the DMC Race Promotions circuits, kicking off at Tullyroan Oval on Easter Saturday, April 19 (6.30pm) featuring National Hot Rods World Series NI Round 11, the NI Open for the Stock Rods, the Irish Masters for the 2.0 Hot Rods plus Junior Productions and 1300 Stock Cars.

Racing then switches to Aghadowey Oval near Coleraine on Easter Monday afternoon (1.30pm), featuring National Hot Rods World Series NI Round 12 plus the Stock Rods Alan Connolly Memorial Trophy. Also in action are the Lightning Rods, Thunder Rods and Ninja Karts.