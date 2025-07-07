Road race set to attract athletes of all levels

The much-anticipated Mallusk 5-Mile Road Race, hosted by Mallusk Harriers, is set to return for its 11th year on Friday, 8th August 2025 at 7.30pm.

Welcoming up to 450 runners, the event is expected to attract athletes of all levels along with enthusiastic supporters lining the course.

Known for its challenging start, the route begins with a steep climb along Sealstown Road, testing runners with a one-and-a-half-mile ascent right out of the gate. It’s a course that demands both grit and determination and is definitely not for the faint-hearted.

The race continues to grow in popularity, appealing to both seasoned competitors and those newer to running. It’s a celebration of grassroots fitness and community spirit, as well as serious athletic competition.

Mallusk 5 Mile Road Race Medal 2025 showing local landmarks

Nuala Muldoon, race director and chairperson of Mallusk Harriers, said: “We’re delighted to have the support of three fantastic local businesses this year — Barista Coffee, our headline sponsor, along with BSC Hydrox Gym and the newly refurbished Cottonmount Arms. Their generosity makes this event possible. We’re also incredibly grateful for the on-going support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.”

Alongside the athletic challenge, the event promises fun and camaraderie. Mallusk Harriers and the wider community are known for offering a warm welcome to all runners and supporters.

Almost as legendary as the race itself are the post-race celebrations. The prize-giving ceremony will take place at the Academy Sports Hub, featuring a well-earned spread provided by club members. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, team winners, and age category champions. The competition will also determine which local club will lift the coveted Newtownabbey Cup.

All finishers will receive a bespoke race medal, featuring local landmarks.

Ce-Ce Gallagher showing the junior awards up for grabs this year

New for 2025: The race has expanded its capacity to 400 entries, and a 1-mile fun run for children aged 14 and under has been added.

Entry for the kids’ race is just £6, and all participants will receive a medal and a goodie bag, perfect for keeping young runners active over the summer holidays.

Sign up now: Click here to enter But hurry - 80% of places are already gone!

For more updates, visit the Mallusk 5-Mile Facebook page.

Mallusk Harrier Aidy, during last years road race

Community Notice: Please be aware there may be some traffic disruption in the Mallusk area on the evening of the event.

Want to get involved without running? We’re looking for volunteers to help with marshalling, traffic control, cheering, and catering. If you'd like to be part of the event team, get in touch, we’d love your support.