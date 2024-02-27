Roadside Garages Kia continues sponsorship of Michael Dunlop Racing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With only 76 days until North West 200 week and 97 days until The Isle of Man TT, it's hoped that he’ll add further to his existing tally of 25 Isle of Man TT Wins.

Just 48 hours ago, Michael was crowned Motorcycle News’ Rider of the Year 2023 beating five other riders to claim the MCN award.

Michael secured 50% of all votes the publication received despite the prestige of the other nominees, including: 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion Tommy Bridewell; fellow TT star Peter Hickman; World Superbike Champion Alvaro Bautista; MotoGP World Champion Pecco Bagnaia; and Britain’s Moto2 star Jake Dixon.

Pictured, (left to right): Jonny McKee; Ian Lamont; Adam Watt of Roadside Garages Kia, with Michael Dunlop.

Dunlop won four races at last year’s Isle of Man TT, overtaking 23-time TT race winner John McGuinness as the ‘greatest living TT racer’. Perhaps more importantly, Michael is now just one win short of the all-time record of 26 wins, which is held by his uncle Joey Dunlop.

At the TT, Dunlop was the fastest man during practice week and went on to stand on the top step of the podium in the Superbike race, both Supersport events and one of the Supertwin races. In the Supersport class, Dunlop recorded the first-ever +130mph average lap speed aboard his Yamaha R6 – built and prepared by his own team.

Roadside Garages Kia, already well known for its involvement in local charity, community, sport and road racing events, is the perfect fit to sponsor Michael as he once again embarks on a season of international road racing. Michael of course will be once again out and about in his stunning new Kia Sportage, provided by the team at Roadside Garages Kia.

“It’s brilliant to have the support of Roadside Garages again for 2024, especially the use of my new Sportage, which will come in handy with all the travelling that the new road racing season will entail,” said Michael.

“The team at Roadside has now supported me for the last nine years, and I hope to see them once again in the Isle of Man.”