Ross Redman hangs up his boots
Ross made his debut for Portadown on 13th January 2007 in an Irish Cup tie against Bangor at Shamrock Park, and in a nine-year stint in the first team he picked up winner’s medals in the
Championship and League Cup in 2009, as well as runners up gongs in the League Cup(2011) and Irish Cup (2010 and 2015) and the Irish Premiership in 2012. On the European front he made eight appearances for Portadown, scoring an 80th minute winner against Shkendija in 2012.
In 2016 he moved on from Shamrock Park after turning down a new one-year deal having spent twelve years at Shamrock Park. In the subsequent eight years Ross spent fours at Glentoran and three at Ballymena with a season on loan at Dungannon Swifts sandwiched in between. He picked up another Irish Cup runners up medal with the Sky Blues in 2022.
He returned to his hometown club in May 2023 and was rewarded with a testimonial in August 2024.
Speaking about his decision to call time on his playing career six months short on his 36th birthday Ross said, “I probably made the decision when I came back to Portadown two years ago. I’ve been lucky to play for as long as I did, playing in Europe, Setanta Cup and Cup Finals.
I’ve many moments to look back on” Ross will not be stepping away from the game due to his role as a Coach Developer with the IFA,
“I work in coach education and have already done some work with the underage international teams”
Ross made his final appearance for Portadown coming on as substitute for the final twelve minutes against Ballymena United on 26th April 2025.