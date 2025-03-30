Nutty Krust U18: Action-packed pictures as Rainey and Dungannon meet in rugby final

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Mar 2025, 12:36 BST
This year’s Nutty Krust U18 floodlit rugby tournament final brought together Rainey and Dungannon.

Held at Chambers Park in Portadown, the final score was Rainey 27 - 19 Dungannon.

Brian Irwin, director of tournament sponsors, Irwin's Bakery presents the trophy to Rainey Captain, Connor Kennedy, in the Nutty Krust U18 final.

Brian Irwin, director of tournament sponsors, Irwin's Bakery presents the trophy to Rainey Captain, Connor Kennedy, in the Nutty Krust U18 final.

The victorious Rainey team.

The victorious Rainey team.

Joel Lennox, Rainey No.8 receives the man of the match award from Ulster star, Zac Ward.

Joel Lennox, Rainey No.8 receives the man of the match award from Ulster star, Zac Ward.

The Dungannon U18 team who lost out by 19-27 to Rainey in the Nutty Krust Final on Wednesday night.

The Dungannon U18 team who lost out by 19-27 to Rainey in the Nutty Krust Final on Wednesday night.

