Held at Chambers Park in Portadown, the final score was Rainey 27 - 19 Dungannon.
1. Nutty Krust U18 rugby final
Brian Irwin, director of tournament sponsors, Irwin's Bakery presents the trophy to Rainey Captain, Connor Kennedy, in the Nutty Krust U18 final. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Nutty Krust U18 rugby final
The victorious Rainey team. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Nutty Krust U18 rugby final
Joel Lennox, Rainey No.8 receives the man of the match award from Ulster star, Zac Ward. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Nutty Krust U18 rugby final
The Dungannon U18 team who lost out by 19-27 to Rainey in the Nutty Krust Final on Wednesday night. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.