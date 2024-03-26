9 fantastic photos as primary school pupils enjoy rugby blitz in Larne

A total of 120 young female players from Larne, Ballymena, Civil Service, Cooke, Instonians, Ballymoney, Ards, Armagh, Banbridge, Portadown, Hinch and Malone took part in the event, which was open to pupils from Primary 5, 6 and 7.

The east Antrim club’s female co-ordinator Judith Taylor said: “We changed the name of the club to Larne Ladies RFC - Larne Valkyries around Christmas. The male teams are nicknamed the Vikings, so we decided on calling the female teams the Valkyries.

"The number of girls getting involved in rugby is increasing and we want to get more girls coming to Larne Ladies. Our goal is to have a full XV at every level.

"We’re getting the message out to local schools and the invitation is extended to any girls interested in coming along and giving rugby a try.

"Thanks to everyone who supported the blitz event. We were lucky to have lovely weather and it was a great turnout.”

1 . Girls enjoy rugby blitz Sunday's event attracted 120 players from across the province. Photo: Bill Guiller

2 . Girls enjoy rugby blitz Young players from Larne were joined by players from Ballymena, Civil Service, Cooke, Instonians, Ballymoney, Ards, Armagh, Banbridge, Portadown, Hinch and Malone. Photo: Bill Guiller

3 . Girls enjoy rugby blitz All smiles at the junior rugby blitz on March 24. Photo: Bill Guiller