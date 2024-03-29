Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Clinching the league title, to add to the All-Ireland Junior Cup, won in January, created a historic double for the South Antrim club.

A spokesperson for The Cloughan-based side explained: “Following a tough final week of the league season in which Ballyclare had to play three games, the necessary points were obtained in the final game at Portadown last Saturday (March 23), where the league trophy was presented to Ballyclare Captain, Joel McBride.

“All at the club are incredibly proud of the team’s achievements this season, a reflection of the hard work and dedication put in by the squad all season. The club has been striving for this accolade for several years now and have enjoyed cup successes, but to win the league title is special.”

Ballyclare secured the title following their 38-34 loss against Portadown on March 23. (Pic: McIlwaine Sports Media).

“The season is not finished for the Ballyclare side who now progress to a semi-final for entry to the All-Ireland League. The side travel to neutral venue, Ashbourne RFC in Co Meath on Saturday, April 6, where they will play Creggs RFC, the Connacht league winners.

"The other semi-final on the same day is between Thomond RFC from Munster and Leinster champions Monkstown RFC. The final will be played a week later with the winners gaining entry to the All-Ireland League.”

Ballyclare Coach, Mike Orchin McKeever added: “I can’t praise our playing squad enough for their attitude and commitment over the season. To win 16 out of 18

league games whilst winning the All-Ireland Junior Cup for the first time, it is a special double.

“It was an intense finish to the league campaign with three away fixtures over eight days, but it’s a reflection on the strength in our squad to rotate players, while our 2nd XV have had an undefeated season to date, winning their league and also reaching an exciting Kingspan Cup Final.

“The coaching and management team are delighted for the players to experience these moments and have the memories to look back on.